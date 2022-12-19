News

Ybnl Music Plugger (Sheriff Olaitan Salaudeen) talks about Senth EP

YBNL signee, Senth (Felix Nwokedi Earnest), is shaking up the R&B scene with his new EP, “Senth Of Her”. He recently dropped his debut single “Dagger,” the young hitmaker is pulling out all the stops for his new project. The new EP has features 5 tracks, making it clear the rising star has what it takes to shine.

Sonically, Senth is right in line with his contemporaries, but he carves out his own lane by adding a WAYYY SUCCY vibe to each track. Vocally, Senth is gifted with an impressive range, tone, and versatility that is on full display on the EP. However, his biggest strength as an artiste is arguably his pen game. His unique voice as a songwriter is a delicate balance between sentimental and street.

“Senth of her” has songs that are sweet enough to have girls going crazy (“So Fine,” “So Sweet”), but beats hard enough for dudes to bump as well (“Don’t Care,” “Senthololo”). This EP is sure to be in constant rotation this December. Senth is definitely one to watch in 2023.

Must Listen: “Dagger,” “No Sweet,” “Senthololo”

 

