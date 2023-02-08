News

YCE backs Tinubu’s presidential ambition

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), a sociocultural group, yesterday threw its weight behind the presidential ambition of the candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Asiwaju Ahmed Bola Tinubu. In a statement signed by its Secretary General, Chief Oladipo Oyewole, the Council said it arrived at the decision after a special executive session, which held over the weekend in Ibadan. To the group, it was convinced that Tinubu’s track record as a former governor of Lagos State, his detribalised disposition, his resourceful capacity to manage well, and his love for humanity, stand him in good stead to lift Nigeria from the precipice in which it had been dangling. While expressing what it described as “full understanding” of the changed atmosphere surrounding the scarcity of fuel and currency swap, the YCE called on all to exercise restraint and more patience to allow the Federal Government resolve the problem, as promised by President Muhammadu Buhari.

 

Our Reporters

