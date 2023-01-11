News

YCE condemns Ojota protest, warns INEC

The Senior Elders Forum of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has blamed the organizers of the Ojota, Lagos protest, describing the protest that claimed lives of some youths as illtimed. The senior citizens, who spoke through their former National President Samuel Adeleye,expressed this in a statement. The group said:“We heard the report that the protest was organised by some people outside the country.

This made us a bit unhappy because those people who organised it didn’t come to lead or supervise the protest so as to prevent it from being violent. We can’t allow our youths to be used as cannon fodders. “If we had an inkling that they were going to hold the protest, we would have said no, don’t do it because Nigeria is in a dangerous situation especially now when election is just about 45 days. “At the moment, whoever organised that protest chose a wrong time. “This is a highly volatile and sensitive period. People should do more of planning and thinking”.

 

