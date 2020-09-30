YCE flays FG on South-West’s security management

Yoruba Council of Elders (Senior Elders Forum) met yesterday in Ibadan, Oyo State capital, expressing its displeasure over Federal Government’s “continued frustration of the security plans put in place by the South-West zone of the country.”

Rising from its meeting held at Bodija area of the city, the elders spoke through Colo-nel Dansaaki .S. Ade Agbede, saying that they were unhappy about the state of things in the country particularly the insecurity and unchallenged activities of bandits terrorising the South-West zone. According to the elders, the Western Nigeria Security Network launched last year by Governors of Ekiti, Ondo, Oyo, Osun, Lagos and Ogun States and the hasty approval of community policing which had hitherto been left unattended to by the government to scuttle the security arrangements was unacceptable.

Agbede said: “We, elders in the South West are worried about the continued insecurity, particularly in the South West zone of the country. “We also express our displeasure over the continued bamboozling of our security plans particularly the issue of Amotekun to which they (FG) are raising a competing community policing which they knew all these years and they did not practise until this Amotekun was brought to bear.

“We also note with serious concerns the rate at which bandits are taking over all parts of the South West starting from Ilora, Akoko, Remo and other places, and the level of impunity by which these bandits operate.

We are not very comfortable by the silence of FG over the operations of these bandits. They equip themselves with sophisticated weapons like rockets launchers and grenades and other items of warfare. “Our people are now frightened moving from one place to another.

Our women are afraid of coming out or moving from one place to another. Our children are very jittery. The level of insecurity has put a lot of fears to our farmers who are now afraid to go to farms. The South West being an agrarian zone, the shortfall of farming has now manifested to the extent that government now imports rice and cassava.”

Like this: Like Loading...