2023 Elections News

YCE, Sanusi, Congratulate President-Elect, Tinubu

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

Yoruba elders under the aegis of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), have congratulated the president-elect, and All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the victory as well-deserved.

This was contained in a statement titled, “YCE Congratulates President-elect” and signed by the Secretary-General of the council, Chief Oladipo Oyewole, made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan.

The statement read, “On behalf of the Yoruba Council of Elders, I hereby express our sincere congratulations to H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban Borgu, for his victory at the polls and declaration as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The victory is well-deserved”.

In the same vein, an Ibadan Traditional Chief and business mogul, Chief Dotun Sanusi, described the election of Tinubu as “the best in recent times because many great politicians lost their constituencies and States to relatively unknown underdogs with little or no political structure”.

The owner of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in the congratulatory message to Tinubu maintained that Tinubu’s courage, doggedness and legendary philanthropic activities worked in his favour.

“It is therefore with great joy and enthusiasm that I join millions of Asiwaju admirers to congratulate him; a man of destiny who despite many hurdles placed on his way to the nation’s number one office, weathered all the storms and came out victorious.

“It takes a man of immense strength and determination to overcome challenges to achieve what he has accomplished today.

“I pray for divine wisdom and greater strength for him to succeed in the huge task ahead of him in order for our nation to witness shared prosperity, peace and security, stability in the area of economy, quality education for our teeming youths, quality healthcare delivery, leap in infrastructures and general wellbeing of all our people,” Sanusi stated.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

Related Articles
News

NABTEB advocates need to embrace technical, vocational education for national development

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

…As 58,307 candidates pass May/June Examination The National Business and Technical Examination Board (NABTEB) yesterday advocated the need for Nigerians to embrace Technical and Vocational Education and Training(TVET) for national development. The Registrar/Chief Executive Officer of the NABTEB, Prof. Ifeoma Isiugo-Abanihe, made this call in a press briefing to announce the release of the 2021 […]
News Top Stories

Army: How troops foiled attack, killed 10 terrorist suspects

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Abuja The Nigerian Army has said that fighting forces killed at least 10 suspected Boko Haram terrorists (BHTs), after foiling an attack on own location in Rann, a major town in Borno State.   Director of Army Public Relations (DAPR), Brig-Gen. Mohammed Yerima, who made the disclosure in a statement, Saturday, described the attempt as […]
News

LEARNERS CLINIC: MICROSOFT AFRICA DEVELOPMENT CENTER ANNOUNCES ITS GAME OF LEARNERS PROGRAM FOR BEGINNER DEVELOPERS.

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Microsoft Africa Development Centre (Microsoft ADC), the premier Engineering Center for Microsoft, has announced the commencement of its Game of Learners Clinic, a 3-month intensive program for students in the university and beginner developers across West Africa. The program is scheduled to commence in October 2021, and will allow participants to level up on .Net, […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica