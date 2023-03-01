YCE, Sanusi, Congratulate President-Elect, Tinubu

Yoruba elders under the aegis of the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), have congratulated the president-elect, and All Progressives Congress (APC) Leader, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, describing the victory as well-deserved.

This was contained in a statement titled, “YCE Congratulates President-elect” and signed by the Secretary-General of the council, Chief Oladipo Oyewole, made available to New Telegraph in Ibadan.

The statement read, “On behalf of the Yoruba Council of Elders, I hereby express our sincere congratulations to H.E Bola Ahmed Tinubu, the Jagaban Borgu, for his victory at the polls and declaration as President-elect of the Federal Republic of Nigeria. The victory is well-deserved”.

In the same vein, an Ibadan Traditional Chief and business mogul, Chief Dotun Sanusi, described the election of Tinubu as “the best in recent times because many great politicians lost their constituencies and States to relatively unknown underdogs with little or no political structure”.

The owner of Ilaji Hotels and Sports Resort in the congratulatory message to Tinubu maintained that Tinubu’s courage, doggedness and legendary philanthropic activities worked in his favour.

“It is therefore with great joy and enthusiasm that I join millions of Asiwaju admirers to congratulate him; a man of destiny who despite many hurdles placed on his way to the nation’s number one office, weathered all the storms and came out victorious.

“It takes a man of immense strength and determination to overcome challenges to achieve what he has accomplished today.

“I pray for divine wisdom and greater strength for him to succeed in the huge task ahead of him in order for our nation to witness shared prosperity, peace and security, stability in the area of economy, quality education for our teeming youths, quality healthcare delivery, leap in infrastructures and general wellbeing of all our people,” Sanusi stated.

