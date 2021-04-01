News

YCE tackles Tinubu on youth recruitment into army, security agencies

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo Comment(0)

The Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) has faulted statement by a former Lagos State Governor, Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu, calling on the Federal Government to recruit 5million youths into the Army and other security agencies. Tinubu had on Monday, during his 69th birthday celebration called on the government to recruit 50millions of the youths who were seeking employment into the security agencies to mitigate the insecurity situation the nation has found itself for years. Reacting to the call, the YCE through its Secretary- General, Dr. Kunle Olajide, kicked against the call, saying “we do not support the position canvassed by Senator Tinubu.

It is merely reinforcing the power of the Federal Government. What we want is decentralization of the police and the constitution empowering each federating unit to explore, exploit and deploy its resources according to its priorities.” YCE went on: “Meanwhile, the Federal Government needs to increase substantially revenue allocation to the states to enable them provide adequate security for their people among their other duties. “Any idea to further strengthen the Federal Government to the detriment of the states is unacceptable to us.”

Our Reporters

News

Misconduct: Police commission vows to sanction errant officers

Posted on Author Emmanuel Onani

The Police Service Commission (PSC) yesterday warned officers and men against breaching approved laws and regulations guiding their present engagements, vowing to sanction those found wanting. Head of Information and Public Relations of the commission, Mr. Ikechukwu Ani, said the warning followed reports of professional misconduct against operatives of the Federal Special Anti-Robbery Squad (F-SARS). […]

