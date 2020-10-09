YCE to mobilise other zones for ‘referendum’ in Constitution

Following criticism that any ethnic agitation would not see the light of the day if not ratified through referendum, the Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE) yesterday said that it would mobilize other geo-political zones in the country to ensure that the subject was included in the Constitution. The elders said this after a meeting held at the Secretariat of the association, Bodija, Ibadan, Oyo State capital, presided over by the President of the association, Justice ‘Demola Bakre (retd). Other executive members in attendance where a communique was read included Secretary-General of the association, Dr. Kunle Olajide and Hon. Akindele Aremu, National Treasurer. However, Justice Bakre expressed disappointment about the lackadaisical attitude of the presidency to several calls by numerous Nigerians, including demand for restructuring, noting that “YCE will not stop asking the presidency to do the needful on the need to restructure the country”.

According to him, “if you continue asking for something and you don’t stop asking, you will get a good result. President Buhari won’t be there forever. He has less than four years to spend. Another person that is more amenable will come. Our president is a stubborn soldier. Sometime, he takes action without thinking of the results.

We thought we were going to have a president but unfortunately, we didn’t have one.” On the resurgence of kidnapping in the South West zone especially in Ekiti and Oyo States, the Secretary-General also added that people in the zone should put more pressure on the state governors who were the State Chief Security Officer. According to him, “about a year ago, the Western Nigeria Security Network codenamed ‘Amotekun’ was launched. “Though, initially, the Federal Government was not comfortable with it, but now that all the State Houses of Assembly have made legislation and recruitment has started, we should start putting more pressure on the governors to act fast.”

