YCE: We’re working behind the scene for Sunday Igboho’s release

Posted on Author Sola Adeyemo

The Yoruba sociocultural organisation, Yoruba Council of Elders (YCE), yesterday declared that it was working behind the scene to ensure the release of Chief Sunday Adeyemo (a.k.a. Sunday Igboho), from the Cotonou, Benin Republic detention. The group in a communique issued after its meeting at Bodija, Ibadan, presided over by its President Justice Ademola Bakre (rted) and ots Secretary, Dr. Kunle Olajide, appreciated the efforts of the younger generation of the race as being championed by Chief Sunday Igboho. Reading the communique on behalf of the group, Niyi Ajibulu (Secretary, Ekiti chapter of YCE), said YCE associated with the youth, “because the present state of this country does not give them any hope for the future. And they are already frustrated.”

