Year of mixed experiences for oil, gas, power

2022 is a year of mixed experiences, unpleasant and pleasant, in the oil, gas and energy sector in Nigeria.

FG earns N200 billion, $7million

The Federal Government during the year generated about N200 billion and $7 million from the successful completion of the bid processes and issuance of Petroleum Prospecting Licence (PPL) for 57 marginal oilfields, the Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian Upstream Petroleum Regulatory Commission (NUPRC), Gbenga Komolafe, said during the official unveiling of Host Communities Development Prospecting Licenses and presentation of PPLs to 2020 Marginal Field Awardees in Abuja.

Ajaokuta

The year also gave hopes of the possible soon commencement of operations at the moribund Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited (ASCL) popularly known as Ajaokuta Steel Mill, in Kogi State, which reports say the Federal Government allocated a total of N20 billion to it between 2015 and 2021.

Based on the 2022 budget details, the federal government also allocated N4.2 billion to the company for the fiscal year. The Federal Government had recently agreed to pay $496m to settle $5.258 billion claim from Global Steel Holdings Limited, following the termination of the concession deal.

The Ajaokuta Steel Company Limited was incorporated in 1979 under President Shehu Shagari who began the project which was 84% completed by the time of his removal from office in 83, by the military junta.

The steel mill reached 98% completion in 1994, with 40 of the 43 plants at the facility having been built. In an attempt to revamp the company, in June 2003, former President Olusegun Obasanjo conceded Ajaokuta Steel to Messrs SOLGAS ENERGY of the USA on a 10-year tenure. Still, in August 2004, the federal government terminated the SOLGAS agreement due to alleged non-performance.

An Indian company, Global Steel Holdings Limited, won the concession of the Ajaokuta Steel Mill for a 10-year period but the agreement was revoked after the federal government accused the firm of asset stripping, a development that led to a court case between the two parties.

But the Federal Government in 2016 said the legal dispute had been resolved after it reportedly ceded the National Iron Ore Mining Company, Itakpe, to Global Steel for the remaining concession period, in line with an agreement reached during mediation talks, though the resolution turned contentious.

President Muhammadu Buhari, in 2019, ordered the completion of the company. The Senate in 2020, also passed a resolution urging the Federal Government to, as a matter of urgency, complete the complex.

The Federal Government later inaugurated the Ajaokuta Presidential Project Implementation Team. The Minister of Mines and Steel Development, Olamilekan Adegbite, said the Team would enact a pact reached between Buhari and Russia’s President Vladimir Putin, which required Russia to assist in completing the project and finding a Russian firm to manage it on a Build-Operate-and-Transfer basis.

Petrol scarcity

The year sadly witnessed frequent petrol scarcity and long queues in petrol stations, which led to man hours and financial losses of several billions of naira. There were increases in the petrol pump price. Socioeconomic activities were paralysed in some of the months, including November and December as a result of acute fuel shortage.

Subsidy continuation

The year also witnessed a continuation of the payment of subsidy on Premium Motor Spirit, (PMS) popularly called petrol or fuel which the subsidy removal was expected to have been implemented by February 16, 2022. Many industry stakeholders and Nigerians were excited when President Buhari, on August 16, 2021, signed the Petroleum Industry Bill (PIB), 2021 into law, following its passage by the National Assembly in July 2021, after two decades of unsuccessful attempts.

The Act provides a legal, governance, regulatory and fiscal framework for the Nigerian petroleum industry, the development of host communities, and related matters.

It repeals the following Acts: Associated Gas Reinjection Act, 1979 CAP A25 Laws of the Federation (LFN) 2004, and its amendments; Hydrocarbon Oil Refineries Act No. 17 of 1965, CAP H5 LFN 2004; Motor Spirits (Returns) Act, CAP M20 LFN 2004; Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (Projects) Act No. 94 of 1993, CAP N124 LFN 2004; Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation Act (NNPC) 1977 No, 33 CAP N123 LFN as amended, when NNPC ceases to exist pursuant to section 54(3) of this Act; Petroleum Products Pricing Regulatory Agency (Establishment) Act 2003; Petroleum Equalisation Fund (Management Board etc.) Act No. 9 of 1975, CAP P11 LFN 2004; Petroleum Equalisation Fund (Management Board, etc.) Act, 1975; Petroleum Profit Tax Act Cap P13 LFN 2004, (PPTA); and Deep Offshore and Inland Basin Production Sharing Contract Act (DOIBPSCA), 1993 CAP D3, LFN 2004 and its 2019 amendment.

The Minister of State for Petroleum Resources, Mr Timipre Sylva, while explaining the provisions of the PIA, said: “The PIA 2021 has established a legal, governance, regulatory, and fiscal framework for the petroleum industry, host community development, and associated matters.

“It provides fiscal certainty, improves regulations and incentives for investment, including up to 10-year tax vacations, while guaranteeing better take for both government and private investors, thereby balancing rewards with risk.”

He added: “This has helped to clear one of the major challenges that held back the sanctioning of new projects.” “The Federal Government has taken the necessary steps to sustainably implement and operationalise the PIA 2021 within the timelines stipulated in the Act. “To this end, the government has inaugurated the steering committee, which I chair and is responsible for PIA implementation immediately after the PIA was signed into law.”

The Act presupposed the full deregulation of the downstream sector and the withdrawal of the petrol subsidy. But it was a big surprise when the Federal Government made a volte-face and failed to implement the subsidy withdrawal, but instead proposed 18 months extension. Sylva announced in January that the FG would extend the fuel subsidy.

He added that the government had concluded plans to approach the National Assembly to amend the Petroleum Industry Act (PIA). Sylva said: “We are proposing an 18-month extension but what the National Assembly is going to approve is up to them. We would approve an 18-month extension and then it is up to the National Assembly to look at it and pass the amendment as they see it.

“With assent by the President on August 16, 2021, the PMS subsidy removal was therefore expected to take place effective February 16, 2022. “However, following extensive consultations with all key stakeholders within and outside the government, it has been agreed that the implementation period for the removal of the subsidy should be extended.

“This extension will give all the stakeholders time to ensure that the implementation is carried out in a manner that ensures all necessary modalities are in place to cushion the effect of the PMS subsidy removal, in line with prevailing economic realities.” The Country Director, World Bank Shubham Chaudhuri, said Nigeria’s decision to postpone the full deregulation of the downstream sector of the petroleum industry by 18 months may cost the country over N4 trillion in subsidy payments on petrol in 2022.

Chaudhuri said: “With economics, really, you are not meant to make a political decision. What you are meant to do is lay out what are the cons and consequences of different decisions. “So that is what we are doing, we are just being very clear that this would come with a fiscal cost and the fiscal cost is the number, perhaps N4 trillion this year.”

To give tacit support to the subsidy implementation withdrawal, the Senate approved N4 trillion for petrol subsidy in 2022. The figure represented the amount contained in two separate requests by the President to the National Assembly for approval. The President had in a letter to the Legislature dated 10th February 2022, sought an additional N2.557 trillion to fund subsidy payments from July to December 2022.

Buhari defends sustaining petrol subsidy

Buhari during an interview with Bloomberg said that the Federal Government under him, did not remove the petrol subsidy because of the human consequences of the subsidy removal will have. He also said that though the International Monetary Fund (IMF), the World Bank and some other leading economists and institutions, have been urging his government to do so, many western countries still subsidise fuel in their countries. Buhari said: “Most western countries are today implementing fuel subsidies. Why would we remove ours now? What is good for the goose is good for the gander.

“What our western allies are learning the hard way is what looks good on paper and the human consequences are two different things. My government set in motion plans to remove the subsidy late last year. “After further consultation with stakeholders, and as events unfolded this year, such a move became increasingly untenable. Boosting internal production for refined products shall also help.

Capacity is due to step up markedly later this year and next, as private players and modular refineries (Dangote Refinery, BUA Group Refinery, Waltersmith Refinery) come on board.

“The exchange rate is still susceptible to external shocks that can suddenly and severely affect Nigerian citizens. As we step up domestic production – both in fuel (enabled by PIA) and food (agricultural policies) – the inflationary threat shall diminish, and we can move toward unification.”

Nigeria’s oil production

The year also was characterised by low oil production and the inability of Nigeria to meet its oil quota by the Organisation of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies (OPEC+).

However, after losing the topmost producer of crude oil in Africa for Angola for some months, Nigeria bounced back as the topmost African producer of crude oil in November. According to the Monthly Oil Month Report for November released on December 13, 2022) by OPEC, Nigeria overtook Algeria and Angola.

Using OPEC crude oil production based on direct communication, Nigeria’s production in August was 999000bpd; in September, 938,000 bpd; in October, 1,014mbpd; and 1.186mbpd in November, showing an increase of 171,000bpd.

But by OPEC crude oil production based on secondary sources, Nigeria’s crude production was 1.015 million barrels per day in September; 1.066mbpd in October; and 1.158mbpd in November, showing an increase of 92,000bpd.

Using OPEC crude oil production based on direct communication, Algeria in September was `1.058mbpd; in October, 1,060mbpd; and in November, 1.021mbpd, showing a decrease of 39,000bpd. Angola produced 1.091mbpd in September; 1,051mbpd in October; 1.088mbpd in November, showing an increase of 37,000bpd.

Collapse of the national grid

Another source of concern is the frequent collapse of the national grid also known as the electricity transmission system. The national grid collapsed about eight times since March. The national grid collapsed on September 26 and twice on July 20. It also collapsed on June 12 and twice each in March and April.

Estimated billing

In spite of the fact that on April 3, 2018, the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) introduced the MAP regulation to new investors to fast-track the rollout of meters through the engagement of third-party investors, many homes that use electricity in Nigeria still do not have meters.

They are given estimated billings such that homes using unprepaid meter in Lagos were asked to pay a whooping amount of N45,099.26 for the November 2022 bill.

The distribution companies, (DisCos) were expected to engage the services of the MAPs within 120 days from the effective date to achieve a three-year metering target prescribed by NERC.

Despite the late start over lack of cooperation by DisCos as regards engaging licensed firms, the meter asset firms were issued permits to begin the rollout of new meters by May 1, 2019. To boost the new policy, the federal government provided a N37 billion grant for the supply of the meters.

In June, 2022 the NERC said it will begin the second phase of the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) in August 2022.

The data from the 2021 third-quarter report of the NERC show that of the 11,069,200 registered energy customers as of September 2021, only 4,753,027 (42.93%) were metered.

Meter Asset Providers

But there were allegations that some companies diverted the funds meant for the procurement of prepaid meters.

This led the Central Bank of Nigeria(CBN) to ask a court for an order to freeze 157 accounts of Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) for allegedly diverting funds meant for the procurement of prepaid meters.

In the suit filed at the Federal High court in Lokoja, Kogi State, on July 20, the apex bank requested commercial banks to restrict the account of 10 companies that received power sector intervention funds under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) for 180 days pending the outcome of its investigation.

CBN said: “The Central Bank of Nigeria reviewed the activities of twelve (12) including the defendants herein Meter Asset Providers (MAPs) alleged to have diverted the Central Bank of Nigeria’s power sector intervention funds under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP).

“The review was aimed at ascertaining the flow of the funds made available to the MAPs, covering the period between January 1, 2020, to March 15, 2022. The preliminary review revealed that the defendants diverted a substantial portion of the funds for other uses through related entities and individuals/companies connected to the electricity distribution companies (DisCos) and the defunct Power Holding Company of Nigeria (PHCN).

“The diversion of the power sector intervention funds under the National Mass Metering Programme (NMMP) provided by the applicant’s banks, has further occasioned grave instability in the power sector and sustained the estimated billing regime which the federal government is making frantic efforts to make a thing of the past.

“The diversion of the said funds through the bank accounts of the defendants has continually undermined the applicant’s bank intervention system of supporting various sectors of the Nigerian economy.

“The diversion of the said funds and sustained instability in the power sector is capable of causing significant economic and financial loss to investors, as well as the entire systems and the Nigerian economy in general, if not curtailed.”

