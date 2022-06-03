News Top Stories

Years of injustice, neglect pushed herdsmen to armed struggle – Miyetti Allah

A socio-cultural group, Miyetti Allah Kautal Hore has said the insecurity being witnessed in the country, especially in the north, was as a result of the many years of deprivation, injustice and neglect suffered by Fulani pastoralists. National President of Miyetti Allah, Alhaji Bello Bodejo, who spoke at the maiden interactive policy dialogue and cultural festival with the theme “The future of Fulani Pastoralists in Nigeria” on Thursday in Abuja, maintained that government’s negligence forced some aggrieved Fulani pastoralists to arm struggle.

Bodejo, who alleged that over the years Fulani pastoralists have been treated badly in a country that was their own in spite of several complaints and calls for change, regretted that no respite had come, hence the decision of the aggrieved ones to retire to the bush from where they periodically express their anger through attacks.

The Miyetti Allah number one person, however, maintained that despite the propaganda against the Fulani pastoralists, they are the worst hit by the high level of insecurity in Nigeria. He said: “Unarguably, the affairs of the Fulani pastoralists in Nigeria have been relegated to the background with no one talking about issues of concerns that have been raised by the people. No one can doubt our contribution to the Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of Nigeria, and yet, Fulani pastoralists have been neglected, relegated and pushed to the wall, hence they are reacting in their own way.

“Obviously, the aggrieved Fulani in the bush allegedly making trouble are ones that might have run out of patience. If not that I was lucky, I would have been armed with an AK-47 rifle or what is more than that? Our interests are not considered in the plans of the government.

“For an average herdsman in Nigeria and beyond, his cattle is all he has, in addition to his family. But lately, he has been forcefully dispossessed of his wealth with no justice coming from neither the government nor the communities. “We need to reach out to these aggrieved Fulani pastoralists especially through their trusted and reliable channels, traditional rulers and clerics, to make peace. Many of them are openly venting their anger against the government and the society due to the level of injustice and deprivation they have suffered. “We have tried to make peace but it seems the government is not interested in doing that because many suggestions we have made have not been implemented. These aggrieved herders have leaders, traditional and religious, that they listen to, and so, those people should be invited to intervene in the peace building process.”

Islamic Cleric, Sheikh Abubakar Gumi suggested that the only way to end the crisis which was worsening by the day, was a dialogue that must be championed by sincere people, and called for an end to the ethnic profiling of the Fulani pastoralists by the police, communities and even ethnic militias, which he said has led to unprecedented attacks on their lives and sources of livelihood. Sheikh Gumi also suggested that the template that was used to resolve the Niger Delta crisis years ago should be adopted, beginning with the creation of a Federal Ministry of Nomadic Affairs to cater for the welfare of the people. “These sets of people in society are left with no care, education, love, and sense of belonging, basic amenities and other things. How do you expect to live in peace,” he said.

 

