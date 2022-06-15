Yekini ‘ll remain Eagles’ all-time best striker – Osimhen

…Napoli player promises more wins for Nigeria

Victor Osimhen has insisted Rashidi Yekini will remain the Super Eagles’ all-time best striker even if his goals record was to be broken eventually. Yekini holds the all-time goals record of the Super Eagles with the 37 goals he scored at the full international level.

On Monday against Sao Tome and Principe, Osimhen matched the four goals Yekini netted against Burkina Faso in 1991 and many back the 23-year-old Napoli striker to be the man to break Yekini’s Eagles tally.

However, Osimhen has insisted that even if Yekini’s record is smashed, he will remain the best striker ever to play for Nigeria.

“No matter who surpasses his record, Yekini will still be the best striker of the Super Eagles,” maintained Osimhen, who has now scored a total of 15 goals for the national team. Meanwhile, Osimhen has promised a 100 per cent victory in all the qualifying matches of the Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers.

Osimhen is confident that with each game comes, the Super Eagles will get the three points because they don’t want to lose or draw any game in the qualifiers and they are working towards it.

“There is a big solidarity in the team and this is what the coach has taught us and I believe as a group we have the quality to build on the momentum and yes I want to score more goals for the team,” he said. “I believe we carried out 80 to 90 per cent of what the coach taught us and I am happy I scored four goals.

I am equally happy for my teammates who got their goals as well. It was the first goals for Ademola Lookman, Terem Moffi, and Emmanuel Dennis,” he added. He congratulated the entire team and the coaching crew for the wonderful job done so far adding that they hope to build on it.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...