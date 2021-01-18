Health

Yellow fever kills 112 persons in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi Comment(0)

At least 112 people from Ogbadibo and Okpokwu local government areas of Benue State are reported to have died from yellow fever since the outbreak of the disease in September 2020 to date.

 

The state’s epidomiologist, Dr. Terungwa Ngise, who confirming the incidence in an interview, said emergency interventions had been mobilized to the affected communities including immunization, treatment of already infected persons,

 

supply of mosquitoe nets as well as depopulation of mosquitoes responsible for the spread of the disease.

 

Dr. Ngise, however, expressed worry that the spread of the disease became heightened following the refusal of a section of the Ogbadibo people to submit themselves to the immunization over traditional beliefs that the deaths and disease were cause by the “gods”.

 

Dr. Ngise regretted that such beliefs had frustrated interventions in the area.
He, however, said despite the people’s resistance, the state government will not be deterred in her efforts in stopping the spread of the disease to other parts of the state.

 

He therefore, advised residents in the two local government areas to key into personal hygiene by removing stagnant waters found around them, keep their environments clean and avail themselves of the second phase of the yellow fever immunization in the area.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Health

China’s CanSino defends coronavirus vaccine candidate after experts cast doubt

Posted on Author Reporter

    China’s CanSino Biologics Inc said on Wednesday that expert opinion on its high-profile coronavirus vaccine candidate should not be followed “blindly” without sufficient clinical trial data. Scientists outside the company have expressed concern that the effectiveness of CanSino’s candidate Ad5-nCoV, which is based on a common cold virus to which many people have […]
Health

S’Korea to import J&J, Pfizer COVID-19 vaccines for 16m people

Posted on Author Reporter

  South Korea has signed deals with Pfizer Inc and Johnson & Johnson’s Janssen to import coronavirus vaccines to cover up to 16 million people, as it grapples with the third wave of infections, Prime Minister Chung Sye-kyun told a televised briefing on Thursday. The government has been facing growing public pressure over their COVID-19 […]
Health

‘Environmental control, key to fight malaria’

Posted on Author Olaide Raheem

In order to make progress in the fight to eliminate malaria, a Professor and Consultant Medical Parasitologist at the College of Medicine University of Lagos, Wellington Oyinbo has called on Nigerians to prioritise the cleaning of drainages in their environment. Also, Oyibo who said the measure was aimed to nip the breathing of mosquitoes in […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica