Yemi Adamolekun recognized as Global Citizen announces 2022 winners of Global Citizen Prize

InternationaladvocacyorganizationGlobal Citizen, hasannouncedthewinners of the Global Citizen Prize 2022. And frontline Nigerian activist and Executive Director of Enough is Enough Nigeria (EiE), Yemi Adamolekun, is among the remarkable changemakersrecognizedfortheireffortsinshaping the world and the sustained impact they have created towards their pivotal work of fighting for social justice.

The coveted Global Citizen Prize 2022 shines a light on international activists who keep the world’s poor at the forefront of their campaigning and celebrates these individuals who have shown exceptional commitment to achieving the United Nations’ Global Goals.

The prize seeks to identify unsung heroes in our local communities who have been championing and uplifting the most vulnerable. This year’s Global Citizen Prize 2022 will be recognized across three categories: to Defend thePlanet, DefeatPoverty, andDemandEquity, with a focus on climate change, empowering adolescent girls, and breaking down systemic povertybarriers. With 2-3 changemakerawardees per category, the winners will receive a year-long programme of support from Global Citizen, togetherwithadonationtotheirorganization. Proud partners of the Global Citizen Prize 2022 include Cisco, Citi and P&G. Presidentof GlobalCitizen, LizaHenshaw, said: “Global Citizen is honored to recognize these remarkablechangemakerswhohavethevision, foresight and persistence to make meaningful strides towards building a betterfuture through theirpivotal work. Given the urgent need for innovative solutions to deal with the challenges of defending the planet, defeating poverty, and demanding equity, we need individuals like our awardees who are ready to take immediate action.”

The celebrated winners will be honored at a prestigious intimate private dinner event, taking place on Sunday, May 22, in New York’s iconic Gotham Hall. The event recognizes the work of those making extraordinary efforts to change the world and an exclusive stream of the Global Citizen Prize event will air on YouTube and Twitter on June 2, 2022.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...