Yemi Alade bags UN’s Goodwill envoy for devt programme

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has been named as a goodwill ambassador to the United Nations Development Programme. Alade’s appointment was announced via the official Twitter page of the UNDP on September 24.

 

“We’re pleased to welcome Nigerian superstar @yemialadee as our newest UNDP Goodwill Ambassador! We thank Yemi for being our voice for a green and equitable recovery,” the tweet read.

 

The Nigerian resident representative to the UNDP, Mo Yahya also took to his Twitter page where he expressed his excitement over Alade’s new appointment.

 

“Super excited by the naming of #Nigerian singer and Afropop star @yemialadee as the newest @UNDP global #GoodwillAmbassador! In her role, Yemi will help raise awareness of the #SDGs focusing on fighting #inequality, #climatechange, and empowering women,” he tweeted. In her response, the music star said she can’t wait to help champion the sustainable development goals of the UNDP. “I am super excited to join the global @undp family as a #GoodwillAmbassador! In this new role, I will be a champion Flexed biceps for the #sustainabledevelopmentgoals & will shine an Electric light bulb on the impacts of #COVID19 on the poorest & most vulnerable communities. #AfricanAmbassador,” she tweeted.

