Yemi Alade drops third EP, African Baddie

Internationally acclaimed award-winning musician, Yemi Alade, has announced the track listing for her third EP, African Baddie, set to be released this today, Friday, December 2. The 10-track project, which will be available via Effyzzie Music, features collaborations with world-rated musicians such as the queen of Dancehall Spice, Phyno, Bisa Kdei, Zlatan, Bramsito, Joe Dwet File, and British Nigerian singer, Lemar. Speaking on her new work, Yemi Alade said: “I’m an African ‘Baddie’, but that doesn’t mean I don’t have emotions.

Every woman can relate to all the moods in this EP. One minute, we are begging a man not to hurt us again and the next we’re in front of the mirror reminding ourselves who is really in control.” However, Yemi Alade guides fans through different moods, while also navigating between new genres with ease; Dancehall, Highlife, and Afrobeats are all represented in her latest body of work. “This new EP is special to me” she said. “Everyone will be able to resonate with different songs to put them in various moods. There is a song for every person on African Baddie.

The vibe flows into one another and I am happy to take my audience on a musical journey with each song.” Songs on the EP include Pounds & Dollars featuring Phyno, Overload, Jo Jo featuring Bisa Kdei, Baddie, Ikebe featuring Zlatan, DjeDje featuring Bramsito, Get Down featuring British-Nigerian singer, Lemar, My Man (French Version) featuring Joe Dwet File, Bubble It featuring Spice and Begging.

Preceding the release of ‘African Baddie’, she had dropped the song ‘Bubble It’ featuring Spice which amassed over six million views on Youtube, bumping the Nigerian singer into over 20 million views on Tik Tok. African Baddie follows Yemi’s Grammy awardwinning contributions to Angelique Kidjo’s Mother Nature album earlier this year and Beyonce’s Black Is King of 2021. For Yemi, this EP garners the same level of attention and recognition, capturing her versatility as an international artiste. She will be celebrating the release of her EP in Lagos today Friday, December 2, 2022 and in Abuja at the Bature Brewery on Sunday, December 4, 2022.

 

