News

Yemi Alade set to release enthralling visuals for ‘Pounds and Dollars’ tomorrow

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

Internationally recognised ‘African Baddie’, Yemi Alade has concluded plans to release the visuals of ‘Pounds and Dollars’ featuring Penthauze rapper Phyno, one of the hit songs from her highly successful ‘African Baddie’ EP released late last year.
The song, tagged a prayer song by many because of Yemi’s lyrics which harps on the importance of hard work and prayers, became an instant hit soon after release.
On the track, the songstress sang, “What’s gon be is gon be, my mama say, do the necessary and get down on your knees. What’s gon be is gon be, pray every day, do the necessary, your hustle go pay”.
A visualizer was dropped in December perhaps to whet the appetite of fans who took to social media to express their expectations for a video of the song.
Many also spoke about how Yemi Alade seemed to drop a hit song almost every month, calling her a ‘true Musician’.
@bayomabenjamin6479, responding to the visualiser said, “Yemi will never give the world a break it’s hit and hit every month!
@DjkingDee254 wrote on his timeline saying, “Yemi Alade songs should be sold in pharmacies since they cure stress”.
‘Pounds and Dollars’ video was shot by Clarence Peters and will be released on all platforms tomorrow.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

#EndSARS: Lagos Judicial Panel report is Half Truth… Civil Society Groups

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Some Civil Society Groups on Wednesday in Lagos, described the outcome of the judicial panel of inquiry constituted by the Lagos State government to probe cases of Police Brutality, as reek of half truth, which does not represent the real intention of the setting up of the panel. Speaking at a Press conference in Lagos, […]
News

NPC begins enumeration of two LGAs in C’River

Posted on Author Clement James,

The National Population Commission (NPC) has said it would begin the enumeration of two local government areas of Odukpani and Akamkpa in Cross River State in what it said is the 11th Enumeration Area Demarcation Exercise. The National Commissioner of (NPC) in Charge of the state, Navy Captain Charles Ogwa (rtd), made this disclosure on […]
News

SAN cautions FG against using force on self-determination proponents

Posted on Author Emmanuel Ifeanyi

The leader of Igbo Lawyers Association (ILA), Chief Chuks Muoma (SAN), has urged the Federal Government to embrace dialogue as a permanent solution to all issues of isagreement in the country. Muoma also urged everyone in Nigeria, including agitators for self-determination, to also see dialogue as a perfect solution to whatever they were seeking. The […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica