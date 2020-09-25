Arts & Entertainments

Yemi Alade slams those who blame women when men cheat

Afropop singer, songwriter, actress and activist, Yemi Alade has slammed those who always go about blaming women after their partners cheat. In a series of tweets posted via her Twitter page, the music star said no matter how good you are, you will never be enough for some people.

“Don’t people realise that no matter how good you are, you might never be Completely enough for some people, so they cheat. It’s not your fault!” she tweeted. “But why is it so easy to assume its the woman’s fault when a man cheats but when a woman cheats she is a sl*t?” In recent times, the singer has become vocal about her thoughts on political and social issues. Meanwhile, former housemate of the re- ality TV show, Big Brother Naija, Lucy Edet has sent a note of warning to those sliding into her DM to tell her how to live and behave.

The reality TV star and chef made this known recently. “Please if you slide into my dm, let it be about business, thank you. I appreciate all the advice and opinions on how I should live, behave, and whatnot, but I am too certain you won’t keep the same energy if I came to you to do same, so stop it. Business email is in d bio. Victory hand,” she tweeted. She was one of the most popular housemates of the ‘Lockdown’ season because of her relationship with the other housemates Lucy was the 10th housemate to be evicted from the reality TV show.

