Body & Soul

Yemi Alade talks about love for good life in ‘Enjoyment’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Comment(0)

Yemi Alade, the Nigerian singer, has come through with ‘Enjoyment’, her first single in 2021. The music star announced the release of the project on her social media pages on Friday.

 

The less than four-minute song sees Alade crooning about her love for good life notwithstanding the day-to-day challenges that come her way. She also talks about the need for people to always plan properly while trying to live large. “I wan to jaye oo, I no go kill myself, wahala no dey finish.

 

Enjoyment no be for small pikin, she you carry for pocket…” she could be heard singing in a mixture of Yoruba, Pidgin and English. The project comes months after the singer dropped ‘Empress‘, her hit album. Alade became popular after ‘Johnny’, her 2014 hit single.

 

Since then, the songstress has gained prominence in the music industry, won multiple awards over the years, and embarked on world tours consecutively for her albums.

 

Following her feature on ‘Lion King’, Beyonce’s 2019 album, Alade signed a licensing deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) Africa as an exclusive worldwide record music partner with Effyzzie Music Group, her label. She had recently spoken on her determination to brace the odds in an industry mostly dominated by men.

 

“Being a woman in a man’s world is a challenge I will continue to overcome so the younger girls and ladies have a great example to follow,” she had said

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Body & Soul Echante

Foods that can protect the skin from sun damage

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

No matter how meticulous you are, there are days you may leave the house without a sunscreen. Considering how harsh the sun has been these days, it important to note foods, fruits or vegetables that can protect the skin from sun damage. As the sunscreen products help protect the skin from the outside, it is […]
Body & Soul

Fast-rising singer, Deribb releases new single ‘Where’

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Fast rising singer, Deribb is pleased to announce the release of his much anticipated single “WHERE”, an Afro pop song centered on the love story between two people, who are faced with challenges in their relationship, and are having difficulties living without each other.   ‘Where’ is no doubt a timely song looking at the […]
Body & Soul

High hope as Richard Mofe- Damijo sets to turn 60

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

Veteran Nollywood actor, Richard Mofe Damijo, RMD, who doubles as a two time former Commissioner in Delta State has his expectations very high as he is getting ready to hit six decades on planet earth. The 59-year-old style icon is on cloud nine, feeling cool and looking forward to his 60th birthday celebration, which holds […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica