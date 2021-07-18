Yemi Alade talks about love for good life in ‘Enjoyment’

Yemi Alade, the Nigerian singer, has come through with ‘Enjoyment’, her first single in 2021. The music star announced the release of the project on her social media pages on Friday.

The less than four-minute song sees Alade crooning about her love for good life notwithstanding the day-to-day challenges that come her way. She also talks about the need for people to always plan properly while trying to live large. “I wan to jaye oo, I no go kill myself, wahala no dey finish.

Enjoyment no be for small pikin, she you carry for pocket…” she could be heard singing in a mixture of Yoruba, Pidgin and English. The project comes months after the singer dropped ‘Empress‘, her hit album. Alade became popular after ‘Johnny’, her 2014 hit single.

Since then, the songstress has gained prominence in the music industry, won multiple awards over the years, and embarked on world tours consecutively for her albums.

Following her feature on ‘Lion King’, Beyonce’s 2019 album, Alade signed a licensing deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) Africa as an exclusive worldwide record music partner with Effyzzie Music Group, her label. She had recently spoken on her determination to brace the odds in an industry mostly dominated by men.

“Being a woman in a man’s world is a challenge I will continue to overcome so the younger girls and ladies have a great example to follow,” she had said

