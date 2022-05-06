Arts & Entertainments

Yemi Alade talks about My Man in visuals

Posted on Author EDWIN USOBOH

Nigerian singer, Yemi Alade, has come through with the official visuals for My Man — a song featuring Kranuim, the Jamaican singer. The Egar Boi-produced collaboration was released recently. In the visuals, the 33-year-old Afropop queen talks about her man and some of the features about him that attracted her to him. “Make I tell you about my man oh (Ebelebe oh) / Six packs no be di thing wey make me fall for am oh (Ogologo) / I dey feel like a queen, when I dey right by him side oh (Oyoyo) / Any day anytime I go be him ride or die oh (Yeah) / Make I bust your mind (Ebelebe),” she sings.

“He fit to give me all him salary oh aah /Money dey, E no dey e dey cool my mind (Mind) /You’re perfect, ten over ten and it’s all mine.” The video was directed by Ovie Etseyase, the ace cinematographer who is based in the United States. Alade became popular after she put out ‘Johnny’, her 2014 hit single. Since then, the Afropop singer has gained prominence in the music industry, won multiple awards over the years, and embarked on world tours consecutively for her albums. Following her feature on ‘Lion King’, Beyonce’s 2019 album, Alade signed a licensing deal with Universal Music Group (UMG) Africa as an exclusive worldwide record music partner with Effyzzie Music Group, her label.

 

Our Reporters

