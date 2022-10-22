Yemi Alade to light up 2022 Creative Africa Nexus weekend

Nigerian Afro-pop singer, Yemi Alade, will be leading the star cast of celebrities that will be attending the Creative Africa Nexus Weekend (CANEX WKND) 2022. Alade, alongside other eggheads in the creative industry, will be showcasing another bright side of Africa in Abidjan, Côte d’Ivoire, as the success story from the continent continues to captivate the world. The African Export-Import Bank (Afreximbank) has announced the commencement of registration for the event holding between November 25 and 27at the Sofitel Hotel, Ivoire and free-for-all delegates.

African fashion icon, Pathe Ouedraogo, has enjoined everyone in the creative space to take advantage of the CANEX WKND to advance their course. CANEX WKND 2022 will feature creatives, investors, industry leaders, creative industry businesses and government representatives, once again creatin business-to-business and business-to-government networking and deal-making opportunities. The event will also avail participants a chance to hear and learn from some of the leading voices from Africa and its Diaspora in music, film, fashion, crafts, visual arts, literature, gaming, VR and more.

