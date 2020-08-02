Body & Soul

Yemi Alade's Afrocentric style featured in Beyonce's Black Is King film

Nigerian Afropop singer has hit another milestone in her entertainment career as she is featured in international music star, Beyonce Knowles Carter new film ‘Black Is King’ that premiered on August 1, 2020.

With this, Alade is part of the movement of reintroducing Black nation to the world. Yemi Alade’s edgy fashion and Afrocentric style must have been the attraction that Beyonce couldn’t resist.

 

In a video post on social media, Beyonce Knowles Carter who is the Executive producer of the film said it took one year of production with remarkable directors, actors and creative from around the world to re-imagine the story of ‘Lion King’. The production which she said started fr

 

om her backyard journeyed across the world to come alive on the big screen. The international singer’s hope for making the film is that it shifts the global perception of the word ‘Black’ which have always stand for inspiration, love, beauty and strength.

