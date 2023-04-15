Yemi-Esan charges perm. Secs on service delivery

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan has charged Permanent Secretaries in the service to step up their games in the implementation of Performance Management System (PMS) in the public service. Yemi-Esan gave this charge yesterday at the opening ceremony of a oneday retreat for permanent secretaries in Abuja. According to her, the call forms the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari towards ensuring sustainable performance management in tandem with the global drive of assessing and measuring the impact of governance on the people. She stated that the Federal Civil Service was progressively moving from a conceptual idea to a workin- progress, adding that through the right partnerships and stakeholder engagements were being put in place for transiting the service from the use of the Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER framework to the new Performance Management System (PMS). She stated further that the essence of the retreat was to brainstorm towards ensuring that PMS was institutionalised and fully operationalised in the Public Service by the year 2025. According to her, “As managers of the largest Public Service in Africa we must remain conscious and alive to our responsibility of guaranteeing the effective coordination of our teams and other available resources. This is key, so as to bring about a remarkable change in the way the Public Service in Nigeria works.” While appreciating the turnout, Yemi-Esan urged participants as chief administrative and accounting officers of MDAs to pay greater attention to the welfare and well-being of their personnel, as well as provide necessary tools to enhance productivity and service delivery. She disclosed that the effectiveness of the entire Civil Service machinery was largely determined by the mental, emotional and physical wellbeing of its workforce.
Related Articles
I’ve empowered over 750, 000 youths –Ooni
The Ooni of Ife Oba Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi has said since he ascended the stool of his forefathers has trained over 750,000 youths in different professions. Ooni, who reiterated his commitment to youth development, called on the government and individuals to pay adequate attention to youth development. He said this during the grand opening ceremony […]
FCTA launches free surgery for 500 cataract patients
The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) in collaboration with the University of Abuja Teaching Hospital (UAUTH) and ‘See I CARE Foundation’ has commenced free surgery for 500 indigent cataract patients in Kwali Area Council. Secretary, FCT Secretariat for Health and Human Services, Dr. Abubakar Tafida, who opened the programme on Wednesday at the Kwali General […]
Reps suspend debate on Diaspora intervention fund
The House of Representatives yesterday stood down debate on a bill for an act to establish the Nigeria Diaspora Intervention Trust Fund and for related matters sponsored by Kabiru Rurum. Bamidele Salame, a cosponsor of the bill, moved for the second reading and it was seconded by Jimoh. Leading the debate, Salame stated that the […]