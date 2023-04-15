Yemi-Esan charges perm. Secs on service delivery

Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoCSF), Mrs. Folashade Yemi-Esan has charged Permanent Secretaries in the service to step up their games in the implementation of Performance Management System (PMS) in the public service. Yemi-Esan gave this charge yesterday at the opening ceremony of a oneday retreat for permanent secretaries in Abuja. According to her, the call forms the commitment of President Muhammadu Buhari towards ensuring sustainable performance management in tandem with the global drive of assessing and measuring the impact of governance on the people. She stated that the Federal Civil Service was progressively moving from a conceptual idea to a workin- progress, adding that through the right partnerships and stakeholder engagements were being put in place for transiting the service from the use of the Annual Performance Evaluation Report (APER framework to the new Performance Management System (PMS). She stated further that the essence of the retreat was to brainstorm towards ensuring that PMS was institutionalised and fully operationalised in the Public Service by the year 2025. According to her, “As managers of the largest Public Service in Africa we must remain conscious and alive to our responsibility of guaranteeing the effective coordination of our teams and other available resources. This is key, so as to bring about a remarkable change in the way the Public Service in Nigeria works.” While appreciating the turnout, Yemi-Esan urged participants as chief administrative and accounting officers of MDAs to pay greater attention to the welfare and well-being of their personnel, as well as provide necessary tools to enhance productivity and service delivery. She disclosed that the effectiveness of the entire Civil Service machinery was largely determined by the mental, emotional and physical wellbeing of its workforce.