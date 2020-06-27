News

Yemi-Esan: Public workers must imbibe accountability, transparency

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Abuja Comment(0)

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has said that civil servants must be accountable and transparent in order to garner the public confidence needed to strengthen public service system in the country.

 

Yemi-Esan, who recently addressed workers through a virtual meeting to mark this year’s ‘Africa Public Service Day’, noted that government had made enormous commitment in both training and motivating workers, and cannot afford to have a compromised workforce.

 

 

The Head of Service stated that President Muhammadu Buhari places premium on accountability and transparency and therefore will not spare any public servants who compromise the system for personal gains and interest.

 

She also noted that government had invested a lot of resources on the digitalisation and automation project meant to reposition the system, while ensuring efficient and effective service delivery.

 

She said: “The level of public enlightenment and interest in government processes and activities underscore the need for Public Servants, as service providers, to be accountable and transparent, to maintain public confidence and trust in the system.”

 

According to her, the present administration was embarking on several reforms, aimed at transforming the Civil Service and bringing it to global standards.

 

 

According to her some of the reforms included: “Plans to digitalise establishment, recruitment, learning and development processes. The process is driven through robust partnerships particularly with the private sector. Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been directed to digitize files and other records.”

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Domestic violence: Enugu CSOs want full implementation of VAPP law

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Civil Society Organisations, (CSOs) in Enugu State have demanded proper implementation of Violence Against Persons Prohibition (VAPP) Law across the country. The CSOs made the demand in Enugu yesterday during a peaceful protest against incessant sexual abuse at the Government House and the state’s House of Assembly. The CSOs that participated in the peaceful protest […]
News

COVID-19: Commissioners, journalists, police to undergo test

Posted on Author Uchenna Inya ABAKALIKI

C ommissioners and other top government officials in Ebonyi State have embarked on voluntary testing to ascertain their coronavirus pandemic status.     Also, some media practitioners and men of the state police command as well as other security officials in the state have also done same.     The voluntary testing was a result […]
News

Gbaja to pay additional 50% hazard allowance to health workers at Randle Hospital

Posted on Author Philip Nyam

The Speaker of the House of Representatives, Rep. Femi Gbajabiamila has interacted with his constituents of Surulere 1 federal constituency through a virtual meeting as part of his constituency engagements with them. The Speaker said during the interactive session, conducted via zoom, with leaders of different Communities Development Associations (CDAs), youth leaders and market women […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: