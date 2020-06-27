Yemi-Esan: Public workers must imbibe accountability, transparency

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation (HoS), Dr. Folasade Yemi-Esan has said that civil servants must be accountable and transparent in order to garner the public confidence needed to strengthen public service system in the country.

Yemi-Esan, who recently addressed workers through a virtual meeting to mark this year’s ‘Africa Public Service Day’, noted that government had made enormous commitment in both training and motivating workers, and cannot afford to have a compromised workforce.

The Head of Service stated that President Muhammadu Buhari places premium on accountability and transparency and therefore will not spare any public servants who compromise the system for personal gains and interest.

She also noted that government had invested a lot of resources on the digitalisation and automation project meant to reposition the system, while ensuring efficient and effective service delivery.

She said: “The level of public enlightenment and interest in government processes and activities underscore the need for Public Servants, as service providers, to be accountable and transparent, to maintain public confidence and trust in the system.”

According to her, the present administration was embarking on several reforms, aimed at transforming the Civil Service and bringing it to global standards.

According to her some of the reforms included: “Plans to digitalise establishment, recruitment, learning and development processes. The process is driven through robust partnerships particularly with the private sector. Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) have been directed to digitize files and other records.”

