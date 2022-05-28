Yemi-Esan reiterates professionalism, due diligence in public procurement

The Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, Folashade Yemi- Esan has reiterated the need for professionalism, compliance with best practices and the provisions of the Public Procurement Act (PPA), 2007. According to a release by Deputy Director, Communica-tion in her office, Muhammed Ahmed, Yemi-Esan stated this at the Opening Ceremony of a 2- Day Procurement Retreat for Federal Permanent Secretaries, Accountant – General of the Federation (AGoF) and the Auditor General for the Federation (AGfF), an annual event, with the theme “Strengthening Public Procurement for Optimal Effectiveness.”

The Retreat, which is being organized by the Bureau of Public Procurement, in collaboration with the Office of the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation, is taking place in Uyo, Akwa- Ibom State and will end tomorrow. The Governor of Akwa- Ibom State, Udom Emmanuel, who was represented by the Deputy Governor, Mr. Moses Ekpo, commended the organisers for keeping with tradition of the annual retreat aimed at ensuring strict adherence to public procurement processes.

