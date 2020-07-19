News

Yemi Osinbajo celebrates better half, Dolapo on birthday anniversary

The Vice President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, Professor Yemi Osinbajo, without a doubt ranks very high among men whose name radiates and commands honor and respect.

 

Many will agree that the lawyer turned politician, is well loved by the people, and reason behind such uncommon show of love bothers on excellence he’s achieved in his field as a lawyer even as his unflinching integrity has endeared him to many who will not hesitate to vouch for him when the need arises.

 

In the same vein, how the Ogun State-born has allowed his faith in God as a pastor determines how he lives a selfless life such that he attaches no unnecessary importance to any earthly thing, has also served as a selling point for him.

However, describing the brilliant former Attorney General of Lagos State without dwelling on his exemplary life as a family man, will certainly make the tale incomplete, as Osinbajo could be comfortably rated as loving and dutiful family man.

 

That readily brings to the mind how passionate and loving he’s been to his better half, Dolapo.

 

Anyone who has close a tab on the number two family of the federation will readily attest to the fact that the Vice President and his wife could pass for an ideal couple.

 

All that have been consistently seen of them, especially from the man to his wife is affection, protection and care, that is expected from a man who truly values his wife and appreciates her role as his pillar and stabilizer of the home.

 

The apple of Yemi Osinbajo’s eye, Dolapo, days ago added another year to turn 53. It’s needless to say this would spark some form of excitement in their household as members of the family were over the moon that their matriarch was alive to record yet another birthday anniversary.

 

Not being able to keep the joy to himself, the Vice-President, Osinbajo, on Wednesday morning, took to social media to compose a lovely note to celebrate his wife.

 

He described Dolapo as his darling, and also praised her. Sharing pictures of the family, Osinbajo wrote, “Happy Birthday to our best friend and my darling… brave, beautiful and kind. I love you. Yemi.”

 

Dolapo Osinbajo is a Nigerian lawyer and political figure. She was called to the Nigerian Bar in 1990. She married Yemi Osinbajo, a distant cousin, on 25 November 1989.

