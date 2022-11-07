Yemim: Next Afrobeat star

Opeyemi Ogundiran popularly called Yemim is Nigerian next Afrobeat star. The star is a native of Ibadan, from the western region of Nigeria explained further that his stage name was derived from his name Yemi Music, which makes it Yemim.

Yemim bosses comfortably in Afrobeat/Afropop genre due to the vibe and melody that comes with it and expresses the global Afrobeat acceptance as heartwarming. In his words “It’s a proud moment for me to see how widely accepted our music is on a global scale, I travel to different cities around the world to hear them play Afrobeat, this further encourages me to work harder to join the pioneers to continue the spread of our sound”

Yemim believes his music carries a lot of messages because he has a lot in him which wants to be preached to others. He also wants to tell the stories of those who don’t have a voice or of people whose voices are not heard. Good examples can be cited in the forthcoming single titled “Ore”, which means “friend” where Yemim advises people/friends to always not bottle things up and talk, let’s work it out together before it gets worse than it is. The song is produced by Blaise beat, mixed and mastered by SynX, and set to be out in a few weeks according to updates on his Instagram page @iamyemim

He is currently self-signed yet; he has continued to impress everyone who comes across him and it is naturally hopeful for the world to want to experience more of what he has to offer.

