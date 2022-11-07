News

Yemim: Next Afrobeat star

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

 

 

 

Opeyemi Ogundiran popularly called Yemim is Nigerian next Afrobeat star. The star is a native of Ibadan, from the western region of Nigeria explained further that his stage name was derived from his name Yemi Music, which makes it Yemim.

Yemim bosses comfortably in Afrobeat/Afropop genre due to the vibe and melody that comes with it and expresses the global Afrobeat acceptance as heartwarming. In his words “It’s a proud moment for me to see how widely accepted our music is on a global scale, I travel to different cities around the world to hear them play Afrobeat, this further encourages me to work harder to join the pioneers to continue the spread of our sound”

Yemim believes his music carries a lot of messages because he has a lot in him which wants to be preached to others. He also wants to tell the stories of those who don’t have a voice or of people whose voices are not heard. Good examples can be cited in the forthcoming single titled “Ore”, which means “friend” where Yemim advises people/friends to always not bottle things up and talk, let’s work it out together before it gets worse than it is. The song is produced by Blaise beat, mixed and mastered by SynX, and set to be out in a few weeks according to updates on his Instagram page @iamyemim

He is currently self-signed yet; he has continued to impress everyone who comes across him and it is naturally hopeful for the world to want to experience more of what he has to offer.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Why Boko Haram, ISWAP are fast losing grip of N’East –COAS Amao

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

The Chief of Air Staff, Air Marshal Isiaka Oladayo Amao, recently spoke with Editors on the fight against insurgents and insecurity in Nigeria. Excerpts…     In the fight against Boko Haram, are air assets becoming more important than land assets? I   n any war, one major tactic is to exploit your adversaries’ weakness. […]
News Top Stories

Omicron: Mixed fortunes for business jet owners amid UK travel ban

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

• Our business boomed between Saturday and Tuesday deadline –Operator • COVID-19 adversely affecting aviation industry –Source   Business jet owners in the country have expressed mixed feelings over the travel ban imposed on Nigeria by the United Kingdom government.   Sunday Telegraph gathered that before the ban came into effect on the morning of […]
News

California office building shooting kills 4, including child

Posted on Author Reporter

  A shooting at a Southern California office building on Wednesday killed four people, including a child, and injured a fifth person before police shot the suspect, police said. Shots were being fired as officers arrived at a two-story office building on Lincoln Avenue in Orange, southeast of Los Angeles, at about 5:30 p.m., Lt. […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica