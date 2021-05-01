Yeni Kuti: I keep 10 different breeds of dogs as pets

Miss Yeni Kuti, a daughter to late Afro beat legend, Fela Anikulapo Kuti, keeps 10 different breeds of dogs as pets. She told Flora Onwudiwe that her parents were keeping different animals and that they grew up loving pets. Excerpts…

It’s convenient for men to have dogs as pets, but for a woman…

I have liked dogs since I was a child, when we were very young, may be six or seven years old. We had three pets in the house. We had a cat, a dog and a monkey. So the dogs were my sisters, the monkeys were like my brothers and the cat was my own. We were really very young then, so we grew up loving pets. The dog was Dino, the cat was Tino, and the monkey was Afro beat. That was when we used to stay with my mum and dad as a family including my grandmother. So when we left the house that became Kalakuta Republic, and moved to a flat, our monkey, Afro beat, was sick for a long time. So we got a dog, Whiskey. Whiskey was with us for many years. Whiskey was with us till I was teenager, maybe 16 or 17. Then, I had left secondary school. We had Whiskey for years before she died and my brother took picture with Whiskey. We moved to stay with my father at Ikeja and when we moved to Shomolu, we didn’t have a dog for many years. My brother’s girlfriend then gave us a dog, Rambo. So we’ve had dogs for many years. So Rambo became one of us. And when we moved to Omole, Rambo moved with us. Rambo had a puppy, Dizzy, and we had both Rambo and Dizzy at Omole. I got a small dog for my daughter Misty. So we had three dogs at Omole Estate. Rambo lived till… you know dogs don’t live more than 18 years. So Rambo died at about 13 or 14 years. He was old and ill at that time. He lost the use of its legs, he could not walk, so Dizzy was now bullying him, my brother and I took him, it was very sad. It was like losing part of the family. My brother stayed with him, I couldn’t go in; after the death of Rambo we got Leo. Leo was a huge Rhodesian Ridgeback… a mad dog. When we moved to this house, we moved with Dizzy, Leo and Misty. From there on, we started acquiring dogs; a lot of them were Leo’s offspring. And Leo was a mad dog, they were always fighting. Three years ago, I was at my partner’s place, all the dogs were poisoned and died in one day, we had about four or five dogs. I was shocked at the news, but one was still alive, we took him to my cousin’s clinic, he did not survive. So now we have a new set of dogs, in this compound.

Did you buy the dogs as puppies and which countries are they from?

The Alsatians, my cousin got them either from South Africa or Russia. I am not sure where he got them from. There were three Alsatians but one did not survive. All the dogs that we have now are from my cousin. We have two Cocker’s spaniel; Shiro is a Japanese breed. Shadow and Cleo are Cocker spaniels; Jay is mixed, Alsatian and Akita. Pixie also; we have 10 dogs in the house now.

Besides having them as pets, in which other ways can dog be useful?

They ward off thieves, they are a good security option. Armed robbers may not be too scared of dogs, but they don’t want to go where they will be disturbed. If you are sleeping and your dogs start to bark that’s it because thieves act on element of surprise. And with the dog, they can’t give you that element of surprise. The dog will wake you up unless it is poisoned. I remember when I was coming from the airport once; at that time we had about four dogs. I was with my nephew and my daughter and they asked me not leave until the day becomes bright; it was about 4.30am or 5am, it was a morning flight. The driver was not aware that armed robbers were coming after us. The security man did not close the gate and there was no light, we were still in the car waiting for him to lock the gate, so I alighted from the car, I asked him to lock the gate, he said there were armed robbers around. The security man was on the floor as he was about to lock the gate; I remembered that I was warned not to leave the Airport. The armed robbers said to him, ‘stop that, lie down on the ground.’ The driver took off, I thought he left to alert neighbours, I went back to the car and the dog continued to bark. Later I saw him and asked him ‘where are the armed robbers?’ He said that they had left. He said when they heard the dog barking, they left. Of course, we would always have dogs, and we will not have one or two, we will have plenty.

What’s the cost of feeding the dogs?

It is costly to feed the dogs, but you can buy meat in the market, the meat that they don’t use again. You cook it and boil it with rice, or wheat. It is not too expensive; you cook it with a little palm oil because palm oil is good for the digestive system. It‘s also good for their fur.

Do foreign dogs eat our local foods? Of course!

A dog is a dog. You can’t buy foreign food for them; dog will eat anything you give them.

It must be challenging keeping pets…

It is not easy; you have to give them injections – anti-rabies. And it is not foreign dogs, all dogs. What you call the local dogs, people don’t give them shots, that is why they don’t live long. A lot of them die very quickly. When you have a dog, you have to give it a shot; make sure that they don’t have takes because dogs might have take fever. There are many stages of treatment for what you call foreign dogs.

