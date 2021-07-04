News

Yeni Kuti, Ifeoma Fafunwa, Segun Lawal emerge judges at Lagos Family Reality Show

The Lagos State Ministry of Tourism, Art and Culture has unveiled Yeni Kuti, Ifeoma Fafunwa and Segun Lawal as judges for the Lagos Family Reality Family TV Show aimed at reigniting national unity in diverse cultures in the country.

 

The Commissioner for Culture and Tourism, Mrs Uzamat Akinbile-Yussuf who spoke at the unveiling of the Reality show logo stated that the show is aimed at reigniting national unity in diverse cultures in the country.

 

Akinbile-Yussuf said the reality show had come at a better time when some group of people were calling for separation. According to her, however, our differences should unite us and not separate us because this show promise to bring together different families from the 36 states that reside in the state.

 

She noted that the organisers had selected Lagos for the show because the state comprised of all ethnic groups in the country with diverse culture and ways of life that distinguish the state as a great state. The commissioner noted that the show would have 36 families from each states, which were resident of Lagos, adding that the show would be aired for the period of 13 weeks.

 

“Lagos state, like Nigeria, is home to all ethnic groups who have lived harmoniously together for centuries despite their diverse ways of life. She observed that there had been a recent clamour for disintegration from various quarters as if that would be a solution to the national issues.

 

“Therefore, as a model for national unity and a testimony that Nigerians are better together, the state created the family show to reignite our national unity. “The show will also elicit a sense of pride and grow the knowledge about the country, states, our culture, history and values.

 

“There will be 36 families that will slug it out over a period of 13 weeks to determine the star-prize winner of N20 million cash prize. “Other prize are an SUV and N30 million to execute community projects in their local government of residence,” she said.

