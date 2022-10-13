Yero leads PDP Presidential Campaign Committee in Kaduna

Ex-Kaduna State Governor Mukhtar Ramalan Yero has been appointed as the Chairman of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Presidential Rally Committee in the state. Yero was inaugurated alongside gubernatorial aspirant Mohammed Sani Sidi as the Deputy Chairman. Other members are Haruna Sa’eed, Mohammed Abbas, National Youth Leader Muhammed Kadade, Shehu Sani and 54 others. Speaking while inaugurating the Committee, the Chairman of Kaduna PDP Felix Hyet urged them to put the interest of the party above any other interest.

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...