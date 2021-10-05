Yes, Buhari is right on achievements

President Buhari, the Commanderin- Chief of the armed forces was very apt when he said what he has achieved in six years is more than what his predecessors achieved in their cummulative 16 years since the advent of our nascent democratic rule.

He spoke at the presidential villa to mark Nigeria’s 61st independence anniversary. Anybody who is in doubt of president Buhari’s achievements needs serious medical examination.

His achievements are visible to the blind and audible to the deaf. I was therefore maniacally bewildered, apology to Patrick Obahiagbon, when I read about the president gloating over his supposed achievements.

For now, president Buhari remains the best president in his chosen achievements. He takes first in nepotism. He is exemplary in selective amnesia. He has broken records in ethnic and religious bigotry. He needs to be recommended for the Guinness Book of World Record as an exceptional president under whose watch Nigerians are being slaughtered everyday.

This president has unimpeachable record in tokenism and economic gloom. He took the naira from N165 to a dollar, and grow it to almost N600 naira to a dollar. Wow! What ingenuity!. Nigeria is now the poverty capital of the world even when the president boasts of pulling 100 million Nigerians out of poverty.

All the positive economic indices pre-2015 have all become negative economic indices with excruciating hunger and suffering on the faces of Nigerians. Visit Nigeria markets and take stock of staple food items, you will see the absyss that president Buhari has plunged the country.

Three tomatoes now sell for N500. Knorr maggi now sells for N750 per packet. Bananas of 10 fingers now sell for N2000. The small bucket of onions now sells for N2000. Locally bred chicken now sells for N2500 from N1200 before now.

A tin of sardine now sells for N650 compared to inherited N150. A bunch of unriped plantains now sells for N2500 depending on the size, when compared to previous rate of N1300. A tuber of yam in president Buhari’s Nigeria sells for N1,200; what used to sell for N200.

A small bowl of garri that used to sell for N150 now sells for N750. Ugwu leaf has become a prized commodity in the market. Ponmo, which is otherwise known as hide and skin is a treasure in most homes now. It used to be the last resort, but has occupied the front roll in choice of meat to flavour any soup. Goat meat has become gold at the abattoir.

Cow meat has become platinum in the hands of those who can still afford it. In 2015 barbers used to charge N500 for one hair cut but today it costs N1,500 to have a decent haircut. A bottle of roasted groundnut sold for N500 before President Buhari, but now sells for N1,500 for one bottle.

These are president Buhari’s achievements in six years. How can his predecessors equal him in such situation? Not done at destroying the very fabric of the country, president Buhari’s “body language” policy has sent many people to the great beyond. Miyetti Allah chieftains have been threatening the people with effortless ease, yet the president would not give a word of caution.

He has succeeded in building 1st class, 2nd class, 3rd class and classless citizenry at a time of national anomie with killings being on the menu list. He promised security, he achieved insecurity. He promised economic boom, he achieved economic gloom.

He promised anti-corruption, he’s delivering corruption. He promised N87 per litre of petrol, he delivered N163 per litre of petrol. Kerosene is no longer at the reach of the ordinary folks. It has become a prized commodity, often scarce and hardly available for purchase. Roads infrastructure are still in their decaying state.

There is improvement in rail transportation following the president’s intervention. Standard of living has dropped to the lowest ebb, while cost of living has skyrocketed to the nadir. Hunger, the greatest pandemic of mankind has gotten to an alarming proportion, killing people at the touch of a button.

. Skeletons of decomposing bodies litter the forests, no thanks to mindless killings of innocent souls by bandits and terrorists across the land. The farmlands are not easily accessed because of kidnapping, president Buhari’s fastest growing industry at a time that all security agencies are showing signs of fatigue and inertia. They are not just over-stretched but appear tired and wearing out.

Food crisis may soon set in because the farmlands are being abandoned for fear of herders onslaught. Insecurity has become the normative order in a Buhari presidency breaking the myth that propelled Nigerians to elect him in the first place.

All the annual three million jobs promised exist in Buhari’s planet. Companies are relocating to neighbouring countries due to insecurity of investments.

The ease of doing business is a mere sloganeering leading to unease of doing business. The school feeding programme has entered “voicemail” after billions of taxpayers money have been expended without corresponding results. Restructuring, which was captured as the first item in the APC’s manifesto has been jettisoned with authoritarian verdict.

Failed promises that were massively deployed to hoodwink the hapless electorate to package the Buhari myth has now been shattered ridiculously. Unemployment has grown in leaps and bounds, taking the figure to an unsustainable level of 33.3%, such an unimaginable unemployment rate. That is part of President Buhari’s achievements, greater than those of his predecessors.

At times, I tend to question the president’s presence of mind, if he actually understands the enormity of the crisis that befalls us all. I am wondering if the president truly feels the pulse of the nation, a heavily polarized nation, awkwardly overgrown adult, struggling to walk straight.

A country with no definable future and vision, cannot provoke, roadmap to navigate its route to a desired destination. Does president Buhari see the hunger and anger in the faces of Nigerians? Does he see the squalor and want in the land?

Does he have statistics of those dying daily as a result of hunger and starvation? Does he see the killings and bloodshed? Does he realize the enormity of our challenges at all? A president who is busy growing our debt profile cannot possibly be talking about achievements.

From inherited N12.2trn, president Buhari has grown our debt to a staggering N33.4trn and no sign that he will stop any time soon. Before his exit date, Nigeria may contend with a post-Buhari debt era to the tune of N50trn if we follow the current trajectory. He keeps complaining about paucity of funds, yet he gloats about recovery of stolen funds.

He also talks about reforms in the internal revenue service, customs and other revenue generating agencies, yet he talks about declining revenue. Oil prices have remained stable for quite sometime now, yet, we hear all manner of bogus figures that could hardly add up.

He promised to fix oil refineries, till date, we are still commiting huge finances in funding oil refinery workers who are practically doing little or nothing in the last four years.

After all the muscle flexing during campaigns, we are still importing refined petroleum products till date. Cooking gas is gradually going out of the reach of the average Nigerian, while opportunities to make life better are waning by the day. President Buhari wakes up everyday to see a country in a state of perpetual flux, a citizenry whose psyche has been badly affected and a polity that is heavily polarized along ethnic and religious lines.

Our economy is in dire straits, insecurity crumbling the edifice, unemployment promoting crimes and criminalities, while hardship and economic deprivations rule the country. I had thought President Buhari or his speech writers would present a more reassuring speech rather than drawing comparison between the oddity of his underperformance and the achievements of previous government.

Were president Buhari to assume the name Nigeria, the following would be his real names: a debtor, an insecure man, an unemployed, a lazy adult, a borrower of no mean status, a clueless leader with no initiative, an Internally Displace Persons’ camp and a primitive mind that is still detained by grazing routes.

These are the present statuses of Nigeria in a 21st century world governed by an analogue leadership.

