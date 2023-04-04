‘Yes Daddy’ Saga: Peter Obi Returns To Twitter After Unusual Break

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate, Peter Obi, has returned to the microblogging site, Twitter, after he took an unusual break from the platform.

Recall that Obi’s break from the platform kick off after the conversation he had with Bishop David Oyedepo, Founder of Living Faith Church Worldwide, better known as Winners Chapel was revealed.

The audio clip released by an online newspaper, Peoples Gazzete, has set social media on fire since Saturday.

In the audio, Peter Obi was heard begging Oyedepo to help him mobilize Christian voters ahead of the election, especially those in the North Central states of Kwara, Kogi, and Niger, declaring the election was a religious war.

The former governor of Anambra State was repeatedly heard saying, ‘Yes Daddy”, while the conversation lasted.

“Daddy, I need you to speak to your people in the South-West and Kwara, the Christians in the South-West and Kwara. This is a religious war. Like I keep saying: if this works, you people will never regret the support,” he said in the audio.

The leaked audio has, however, generated so much feedback, not just on social media.

While his supporters claimed the audio was forged, Obi’s media team gave different accounts of the leaked conversation.

But the presidential candidate, who has a large following on the microblogging site, took an unusual break

and was seen back on the platform on Tuesday morning congratulating Chinalurumogu Eze for winning the 2023 Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA) Prize.

Checks by New Telegraph show that Obi tweeted virtually every single day in March and previous months.

However, Peter Obi returned on Tuesday morning to congratulate the winner of an academic prize.

“My very warm congratulations to Chinalurumogu Eze for winning the 2023 Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA) Prize for the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy.

“I urge @nalu_kings to go all out for victory as she represents Nigeria at the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy (RHSA) in the Cannes Lion Festival in France. May God Almighty, who sees your goodness and hard work grant you success. -PO,” he wrote.

My very warm congratulations to Chinalurumogu Eze for winning the 2023 Future Creative Leaders Academy (FCLA) Prize for the Roger Hatchuel Student Academy. pic.twitter.com/xMOShD0IP3

— Peter Obi (@PeterObi) April 4, 2023

Amid his break, some Twitter users had trolled the politician, asking him to congratulate British-Nigerian boxer, Anthony Joshua, who secured his first win since 2020, on Saturday night.

Asiwaju Bola Tinubu, former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar, and Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso, Obi’s main rival in the presidential election, are among those who congratulated Joshua on his victory.

