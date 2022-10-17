Yet a hurdle on Kanu’s road to freedom

The self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, was last Thursday discharged and acquitted of terrorism charges by a 3-man panel of the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division. This was about seven years after he was first arrested and arraigned by the Federal Government over allegation of treason. In this report, TUNDE OYESINA examines the dust generated by Kanu’s acquittal

The seven years trial of the self-acclaimed leader of the proscribed indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Mazi Nnamdi Kanu, over alleged treason came to an end last Thursday as the Court of Appeal, Abuja Division, discharged and acquitted him after quashing the remaining seven charges filed against him by the Federal Government.

Kanu was arrested on October 14, 2015 in Lagos and was first arraigned on December 23, 2015.

However, on October 13, 2022 which was a day to make it 7 years he was arrested, the Court of Appeal discharged him. Justice Oladotun Adetope-Okojie made the order of discharge in a lead judgement on an appeal by Nnamdi Kanu seeking dismissal of the remaining 7-count charge filed against him by the Federal Government.

The 3-manpanel of the court was led by Justice Hanatu Jumai Sankey. In her judgement, Justice Adetope- Okojie held thus; “This appeal succeeds and is allowed. The ruling of Justice Binta Nyako of the Federal High Court delivered on April 8, 2022 is hereby set aside.

“The 15-count charge against the appellant at the lower court is hereby quashed. The appellant is hereby discharged and acquited”. The panel agreed with the contention of the appellant that the issue of “rendition” is not a matter to be determined in the substantive case.

It was the opinion of the court that delving into the trial of the appellant without determining the preliminary objection raised on grounds of jurisdiction is a fundamental error which the court must not allow. Justice Adetope-Okojie noted there was no denial from the Federal Government (Respondent) that Kanu was not arrested in Kenya and forcefully returned to Nigeria.

The court maintained that the Federal Government failed to respond to the issue of “forceful rendition” of Kanu as copiously stated in the appellant’s affidavit, stressing that in accordance with Order 19 rule 4 of Court of Appeal Rules, Yet a hurdle on Kanu’s road to freedom “deposition not controverted is deemed an admittance in law”.

By not responding to depositions in the affidavit evidence of the appellant that Kanu was forcefully renditioned back to Nigeria from Kenya, the appellate court held that the Federal Government had conceded to the issue of abduction and forceful rendition made against it.

The appellate court further held that the warrant of arrest issued by the Federal Government against Kanu only had effect within the country’s borders and does not extend to another country outside Nigeria based on international treaties, conventions and guidelines. The court said the Federal Government clearly violated international protocol on extradition process by the extraordinary rendition of Kanu.

“Extradition procedures are not only meant for criminals to be returned to their countries but also to ensure that the rights of such persons are not violated by the requesting countries”, Justice Adetope-Okojie said.

The 3-man panel stated further that the Federal Government failed to abide by international treaties and conventions which are domesticated by Nigeria, and even local laws in handling the issue of rendition of the appellant, describing the forceful rendition as an act of executive lawlessness.

It was also the view of the appellate court that the lower court where Kanu was being prosecuted failed to evaluate the appellant’s submissions on forceful rendition from Kenya, failed to make findings on the unlawful rendition and erred in law to have assumed jurisdiction on the charges.

The two other presiding Justices; Hanatu Jumai Sankey and Nikki Tobi, agreed with the lead judgement that the trial court lacked the jurisdiction to prosecute Kanu on the remaining charges based on lack of territorial jurisdiction.

On the issue that Kanu is a member of a proscribed terrorism organization, the panel held that it will be pre-judicial to make an order on the proscription of IPOB since the issue is still on appeal. AGF reacts Reacting to the judgement, the Attor ney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

In a statement through his media aide, Dr. Umar Gwandu, the AGF disclosed that the Appellate Court decision was solely on the issue of rendition. The statement reads: “The Office of the Attorney General of the Federation and Minister of Justice has received the news of the decision of the Court of Appeal concerning the trial of Nnamdi Kanu.

For the avoidance of doubt and by the verdict of the court, Kanu was only discharged and not acquitted.

“Consequently, the appropriate legal options before the authorities will be exploited and communicated accordingly to the public. “The decision handed down by the Court of Appeal was on a single issue that borders on rendition. “Let it be made clear to the general public that other issues that predates rendition on the basis of which Kanu jumped bail, remain valid issues for judicial determination.

“The Federal Government will consider all available options open to us on the judgement on rendition while pursuing determination of pre-rendition issues”. Kanu’s trial The Federal Government had on November 9, 2016 re-arraigned Kanu and other persons before the third judge of the Federal High Court in Abuja.

The accused were re-arraigned before Justice Binta Nyako on an amended 11-counts charge bordering on terrorism, treasonable felony, managing an unlawful society, publication of defamatory matter, illegal possession of firearms and improper importation of goods.

All the counts were in connection with alleged broadcasts on Radio Biafra and agitation for secession from Nigeria and the setting up of the Republic of Biafra. The original charges filed on December 18, 2015 had only six counts with the exclusion of terrorism which later became the 11th count in the charges filed on November 11, 2016.

Those originally charged along with Kanu were; Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi. But in the amended charges filed by the new Director of Public Prosecutions of the Federation, Mr. Umar Mohammed, the National Coordinator of IPOB, Mr. Chidiebere Onwudiwe, was added to the list of defendants, bringing the number of accused persons to four.

The re-arraignment was necessitated by Kanu’s recent rejection of the former judge, Justice John Tsoho, on the grounds that the judge, before whom prosecution had yet to open its case, was bias. All the accused pleaded not guilty to all the counts. Justice Nyako adjourned the case till November 17 for hearing of the accused persons bail application, while the accused persons remain in prison until then.

In the new charges with number FHC/ ABJ/CR/383/2015, the four defendants were accused of conspiracy to commit treasonable felony contrary to Section 516 of the Criminal Code Act, CAP. C38 Laws of the Federation of Nigeria, 2014 and punishable under the same section of the Act.

Meanwhile, in April 2017, Justice Binta Nyako admitted Kanu to bail on health grounds. In a brief ruling, Justice Binta Nyako, said that she was convinced that Kanu was ill and needed more medical attention than the Nigerian Prisons was giving him.

She, however, gave twelve conditions which Mr. Kanu must fulfill to be released on bail, and to continue to enjoy the temporary freedom. Justice Nyako however refused bail to the three other defendants standing trial with Kanu, namely Chidiebere Onwudiwe, Benjamin Madubugwu and David Nwawuisi.

She consequently adjourned the matter to July 11 and 12, 2017 for definite commencement of trial. Afterwards, Kanu jumped bail and escaped out of Nigeria. This led to the revocation of the bail granted to him by the court. The trial judge, Justice Binta Nyako, consequently issued a bench warrant for arrest against him.

Justice Nyako had earlier on October 10, 2017, ordered Kanu’s three sureties to show cause why they should not be committed to prison over his repeated failure to appear for continuation of his trial, or why the N100 million they individually deposited to secure his bail should not be forfeited to the Federal Government.

Alternatively, the court said the sureties were at liberty to produce the IPOB leader for his trial. In June 2021, the Federal Government re- arrested Kanu in Kenya and brought him back to Nigeria.

Speaking on the issue, the Attorney-General of the Federation and Minister of Justice, Abubakar Malami (SAN), said the arrest followed a collaborative effort between security agencies in Nigeria and Interpol. Upon his arrest, the trial judge, Binta Nyako, ordered his remand in DSS’ custody. The order was sequel to the granting of an application by the Federal Government.

Upon resumption of his trial, Kanu again applied for bail through his new lawyer, Chief Mike Ozekhome (SAN). The request was however turned down by the judge. Dissatisfied with the ruling, Kanu approached the Appellate Court to challenge his trial.

In the appeal, Kanu prayed the Appellate Court to review the ruling of the trial court which struck out only eight out of the 15-count charge. Submitting that the charge FG filed against him had no basis in law, Kanu, in his appeal dated April 29 and marked CA/ABJ/CR/625/2022, applied to be discharged and acquitted.

