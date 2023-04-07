Yetunde Bakare Recounts Ordeal After Fire Accident

Nigerian actress, Yetunde Bakare has taken to her verified Instagram. page to express gratitude to the Almighty God after she survived a fire accident.

Recounting her ordeal, the ace Yoruba actress said she was left shaken after her 25 liters petrol keg caught fire right in her presence.

According to her, the more they poured water to quench it the bigger the flame spread faster but luckily for her God came through.

She further explained her neighbour’s window and DSTV dish burnt but that’s a minor thing, because where would she have gotten the money if her house got burnt down?

She expressed her gratitude to God, for coming through for her, because the incident wasn’t small.

She wrote, “I see you, GOD. That’s all I can say….. Lord, I’m absolutely grateful. Trust me….it wasn’t something small but GOD proved himself.

“I serve a Living GOD. The fact that I held the keg while it caught fire before I fling it shows God loves me.”

I’m absolutely fine and grateful”.

“How do people make videos when they’re under pressure my 25 liters petrol keg caught fire in my presence and it was spreading with speed.”

“Goooossssssh! I’m still shaking but I’m absolutely grateful the whole house didn’t go up in flames.

“I’ve never been this scared in a very long time, the more we pour water the bigger the flame… But God came through!!!

“I see you, GOD. My Neighboir’s window and DSTV dish burnt but that’s a minor thing because where I wan see money if the whole house got burnt”.

