Yetunde Barnabas Thanks Fans, Family As She Becomes A Certified Therapist

Yetunde Barnabas, Nollywood actress who is super excited as she becomes a certified therapist thanking her families and friends for their supports.



The Nigerian model took to her Instagram page to share the good news with her millions of followers as she spoke on the tedious journey on how she did it all with her pregnancy.



The sensational actress demands her fans and followers to put some respect on her name, as she stated that her journey to getting her certificate wasn’t easy as she had to do it all with pregnancy and motherhood

Yetunde Barnabas didn’t fail to appreciate her tutors, learning mates, and all for the beautiful journey.

“Certified Therapist. You gotta put some respect on my name. It wasn’t easy but I did it during pregnancy and after giving birth. Thank you bti @btilagos.

“I learned a lot and it was worth it in the end. We are about to do some rebranding @starqueens_skincare.”

“Thank you to my friends and fam who supported me throughout the journey, my tutors, and also my learning mates. Love you all. I made some good friends here”