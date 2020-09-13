Yetunde Noibi, 7 others emerge winners of Face of Beauty Nigeria virtual contest

Despite the restrictions imposed on the world by the COVID-19 pandemic, Yetunde Noibi emerged the overall winner of the 2020 edition of Face of Beauty Nigeria pageant.

According to Mrs Patra Idehen, the CEO and founder of the pageant explained that Face of Beauty Nigeria held an online pageantry. She stated that the team did not have problems of switching from live to online, due to the social distancing policy.

She continued: “The only problem we had was attending to calls from concerned parents. “Even though it’s clearly stated on our Instagram page @faceofbeautynigeria that we operate online, we still had to attend to these calls over and over. We had to explain further to put concerned parents and aspirants minds at ease.”

She further outlined how winners emerged from the online beauty contest: “We crowned 8 Queens for this 4th Edition with one girl, Queen Yetunde Noibi being the overall winner. We picked our Queens based on their hard work, their determination.

The level of intelligence displayed. The characters they show us from the day they came into the brand as contestants.”

“Participation in group tasks during the online camp and the engagement of the girls brought to the pageant’s Instagram page during voting also factors added together to determine the winners,” Idehen disclosed. Beside the N1.5 million cash and kind prizes, winners also got other gifts including mobile phones and endorsement deals.

Idehen, who herself is an ex beauty queen, disclosed the major motive why Face of Beauty Nigeria is an online pageant. “I started Face of Beauty Nigeria with so many things in mind and the first being convenience,” she said.

She said further: “I am proud to say Face of Beauty Nigeria is the first online pageant in Nigeria and so far, God has helped me to do amazing things with the brand.”

