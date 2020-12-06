Yewaland holds no space for political opportunists

Political powers, public offices and generally the trust of the people can only be given to men with a pure desire to push for the greater good of all, they are not meant to be bequeathed to men who have baptized themselves with the vain and desperate pursuit of power for personal glorification or gratification.

Not when we can already point to your antecedents in your various past’s political engagements, even when they were given the authority of a hawk, their hawk could not even prize away a chick from its mother.

We are in an era where the electorate are politically conscious, more than ever they are actively involved in the political process of their respective climes, the years of political manipulations are over, the electorate will only give legitimacy to a candidate with the right value sets to deliver and not some political merchants who are power drunk and are only after nothing but power.

It’s been alleged that Senator Solomon Olamilekan Adeola (YAYI) is seeking to come back to Yewaland from Lagos to contest for the senatorial spot. If this is true, then it is a big effrontery on our democratic system that people like Senator Adeola are still chasing after political power in Ogun State.

It beats my imagination how they have made themselves to believe that political power or seat is their birthright, not after they have spent almost a decade doing nothing when they were given the chance to make a difference.

How do we explain to ourselves and our children that the same man who had served two terms as a member of the House of Representative in Lagos, served as a senator two terms in Lagos still wants to come down to Ogun State to run for another seat.

For a man who after his political sojourn in Lagos, still harboring the plan of switching back home to continue his political behavior, his desperation to switch is suspicious and must be turned down.

Our political space must be kept healthy and respected by all its active players irrespective of political differences or affiliation. This alleged move is nothing but disrespect to the incumbent Senator representing Yewa, Tolu Odebiyi who has since his emergence ensured a true representation of Yewaland. It’s important and pertinent to ensure that we do not set a bad precedence with this or create bad blood in the political climate of Yewa.

If there’s anything that we should be looking forward to, that should be coming together as one to advance the course of Yewa. Yewa is for all of us, and we are all after the progress of the land of our fathers as we have come a long way; hence we must avoid all acts that might truncate or militate against its progress.

When political arrangements are made to follow reason’s way, then we set ourselves on a slippery slope to a state of conflict.

Akinlade SAMUEL,Oke Ela,Ilaro,Yewa

