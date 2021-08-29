Yiaga Africa commence observation of Anambra pre-election activities

Ahead of the Anambra State governorship election scheduled to hold on 6th November 2021, Yiaga Africa has commenced tracking and reporting of pre-election activities in the state, through, it’s Watching the Vote (WTV) citizens’ election observation project.

A statement signed by Director of Programs Yiaga Africa, Cynthia Mbamalu on Sunday in Abuja, noted that the pre-election observation would track the efficacy of the role of major election stakeholders, early warning signs and any form of incidents that could hinder successful conduct of the elections.

While noting that reports would be released to relevant stakeholders especially the electoral commission and Nigerian security agencies to provide information on emerging issues and recommendations for immediate action, Yiaga Africa added that the pre-elections observation findings would also be made available to the public via various channels of communication including social media.

The statement partly reads: “As part of its comprehensive pre-election observation efforts, the WTV Pre-Election observers will observe issues related to the activities of the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC). This includes recruitment and training of adhoc personnel, identification of polling units, meeting with stakeholders, voter education and information campaigns to the collection and distribution of Permanent Voters Card.

“The pre-election observation also includes activities relating to security agencies and incidents capable of undermining the electoral process; voter information campaigns by National Orientation Agency (NOA) and other Civil Society Organisations.

“Also, as political parties launch their campaigns across the local government areas, our Long Term Observers will be tracking campaigns and rallies associated with various political parties. Observers will also observe adherence to COVID-19 guidelines as well as the level of citizens’ education on the prevention of the spread of COVID-19 virus.”