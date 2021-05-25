Yiaga Africa sensitizes North Central on constitution review, electoral reforms

Metro & Crime

Musa Pam, Jos

A group, under the umbrella of Yiaga Africa, has staged a sensitization campaign to educate Nigerians in the North Central geo-political zone to participate actively in the constitutional review and electoral reforms to address issues of insecurity, secession and marginalization in different parts of the country.
A Human Rights Activist, Gad Shamaki, who facilitated the one-day round table programme organised by Yiaga Africa, and which held in Jos, called on the National Assembly to ensure that issues of insecurity and agitations for secession being advocated by some individuals are addressed in the reviewed constitution.
“Yiaga  Africa thought it wise to sensitize people because the National Assembly in it wisdom has heard the cry of Nigerians with the current insecurity and issue of succession and marginalisation that is going on in the country.
“The National Assembly thought it wise to look at the constitution because people have complained and argue that the constitution itself is the source of the problem and doesn’t address the need of Nigerians, and Yiaga doesn’t want the people to be taken unawares that is why they organised the programme to educate the people.”
Shamaki explained that the awareness campaign provides citizens the opportunity to identify key issues that require immediate attention for integration into the constitution.
He said the programme will prepare the people of Plateau and the wider Middle Belt to commence conversations and brain storming on electoral issues that need to be addressed during the public hearing coming up on Wednesday in Jos.
“The over 50 technocrats, cuting across the academia, media, clergies, civil society, women and youths discussed extensively on issues of local government, youths’ autonomy, women and people with disabilities in the electoral act for amendment amongst other issues.”
A university don, Santos Larab, said the programme provided Nigerians the opportunity to understand the issues bothering the country for a active participation on the constitution review and electoral reforms.

