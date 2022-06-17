YIAGA tasks INEC on Ekiti poll

Youth Initiative for Advocacy Growth and Advancement (YIAGA Africa) has said Saturday’s Ekiti governorship poll has offered the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), and law enforcement agencies the opportunity to show the world they are truly committed to conducting credible and nonviolent elections. The Executive Director, Samson Itodo, said this at a press conference on Thursday in Ado-Ekiti. He said: “The Ekiti governorship election from a Yiaga Africa perspective presents an opportunity to assess the operational implications of specific provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and the newly issued INEC guidelines.

“The commitment of key election stakeholders such as INEC and security agencies to credible and non-violence free elections will also be tested in this election “Based on these commitments made by INEC and the security agencies, Yiaga Africa’s expectation is that this election should not be defined by perennial challenges of election logistics, technological failures, inconsistent application of electoral laws and guidelines, electoral violence and vote-buying. “These challenges in previous elections have undermined public confidence in the electoral process and raised questions about the gains achieved in Nigeria’s 23 years of democracy journey.”

