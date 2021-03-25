Sports

Yilmaz hat-trick helps Turkey defeat Netherlands in World Cup qualifier

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

• France held at home by Ukraine
• Soucek hits hat-tricks as Czechs thrash Estonia

Burak Yilmaz scored a hat-trick as the Netherlands slumped to a surprise 4-2 defeat to Turkey in the first game of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.
Yilmaz’s deflected shot put Turkey ahead in the 15th minute and the 35-year-old Lille forward struck his second in the 34th minute before completing his hat-trick with an 81st-minute penalty, reports PA Media.
Hakan Calhanoglu scored Turkey’s third before the Netherlands pulled two goals back through substitutes Davy Klaassen and Luuk De Jong, with Memphis Depay also missing a penalty in stoppage time.
In the opening game of their campaign to defend their World Cup title, France were held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine in Paris.
Antoine Griezmann’s opener was cancelled out by a Presnel Kimpembe own goal in the 57th minute, and Les Bleus were unable to find a winner.
West Ham’s Tomas Soucek scored a hat-trick as the Czech Republic stormed to a 6-2 win over Estonia. Estonia had taken an early lead through Rauno Sappinen, but the Czechs hit back six minutes later, before going ahead shortly afterwards with goals from Patrik Schick and Antonin Barak.
Soucek then scored three times between the 32nd and 48th minutes to give the Czech Republic a four-goal cushion.
Jakub Jankto scored his side’s sixth goal before Estonia reduced the deficit when substitute Henri Anier scored four minutes from time.
Elsewhere, Slovenia secured a surprise 1-0 win over 2018 finalists Croatia. Finland drew 2-2 with Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Portugal beat Azerbaijan 1-0.
Norway secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Gibraltar, while Russia were 3-1 winners over Malta.
Montenegro won 2-1 against Latvia  and Cyprus and Slovakia played out a goalless draw.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Reporter

Related Articles
Sports

EPL: Man City sign Ake from Foxes for £40m

Posted on Author Reporter

Relegated Bournemouth have accepted a £40 million bid from Manchester City for defender Nathan Ake. It is understood there is an additional £1 million in add-ons as part of the deal. Netherlands international Ake, 25, joined Bournemouth in 2017 for a club record fee and has made 121 appearances for the Cherries, reports the BBC. […]
Sports

How God used me to discover Mikel Obi, Isaac Promise –Fatai Amoo

Posted on Author Our Reporters

National U-17 coach, Fatai Amoo, spoke to AJIBADE OLUSESAN in this interview about his plans for the Golden Eaglets ahead of the CAF U-17 African Cup of Nations slated for Morocco next month. He also insisted that despite the cancellation of the FIFA U-17 World Cup, his players understand Nigerians’ demand for success at all […]
Sports

EPL: Liverpool hit 7,000th goal in win over Blades

Posted on Author Reporter

*Penalty controversy as Chelsea, Man United play dour draw *Quick fire Spurs cruise past Burnley *Arsenal comeback stuns Leicester *Wasteful Fulham frustrated by Palace in shutout Liverpool ended a run of four successive Premier League defeats and scored their 7,000th top-flight goal during a victory at Sheffield United that moves them within two points of […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica