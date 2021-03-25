Yilmaz hat-trick helps Turkey defeat Netherlands in World Cup qualifier

• France held at home by Ukraine

• Soucek hits hat-tricks as Czechs thrash Estonia

Burak Yilmaz scored a hat-trick as the Netherlands slumped to a surprise 4-2 defeat to Turkey in the first game of their 2022 World Cup qualifying campaign.

Yilmaz’s deflected shot put Turkey ahead in the 15th minute and the 35-year-old Lille forward struck his second in the 34th minute before completing his hat-trick with an 81st-minute penalty, reports PA Media.

Hakan Calhanoglu scored Turkey’s third before the Netherlands pulled two goals back through substitutes Davy Klaassen and Luuk De Jong, with Memphis Depay also missing a penalty in stoppage time.

In the opening game of their campaign to defend their World Cup title, France were held to a 1-1 draw by Ukraine in Paris.

Antoine Griezmann’s opener was cancelled out by a Presnel Kimpembe own goal in the 57th minute, and Les Bleus were unable to find a winner.

West Ham’s Tomas Soucek scored a hat-trick as the Czech Republic stormed to a 6-2 win over Estonia. Estonia had taken an early lead through Rauno Sappinen, but the Czechs hit back six minutes later, before going ahead shortly afterwards with goals from Patrik Schick and Antonin Barak.

Soucek then scored three times between the 32nd and 48th minutes to give the Czech Republic a four-goal cushion.

Jakub Jankto scored his side’s sixth goal before Estonia reduced the deficit when substitute Henri Anier scored four minutes from time.

Elsewhere, Slovenia secured a surprise 1-0 win over 2018 finalists Croatia. Finland drew 2-2 with Bosnia and Herzegovina, while Portugal beat Azerbaijan 1-0.

Norway secured a comfortable 3-0 win over Gibraltar, while Russia were 3-1 winners over Malta.

Montenegro won 2-1 against Latvia and Cyprus and Slovakia played out a goalless draw.

