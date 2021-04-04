News Top Stories

Yinka Odumakin, a true nationalist who gave his all, says Akeredolu

Posted on Author Adewale Momoh and Steve Uzoechi Comment(0)

…a rare stock who spoke truth to power—Ohanaeze Youth Council

 

As tribute continue to pour in yesterday on the death of Mr. Yinka Odumakin, spokesperson of the Pan Yoruba Socio-cultural Organisation, Afenifere, Governor Oluwarotimi Akeredolu of Ondo State has described him as a true nationalist who placed the Yoruba race on a pedestal of honour and high regards.

 

This came as the National President of Ohanaeze Youth Council; Comrade Igboayaka O Igboayaka described late Odumakin as one of the few remaining social crusaders who are not afraid to speak truth to power.

 

He said that death was a national tragedy but added that the late Afenifere spokesman would be remembered for all the lofty ideals he held dear and lived by.

 

Also speaking, the Secretary General of Afenifere, Basorun Sehinde Arogbofa described the death as a terrible blow to the country and Afenifere; Odumakin was reported to have died in a Lagos hospital on Saturday morning.

 

According to Akeredolu who lamented that Odumakin’s death is one death too many within the south west region.

 

In a statement signed by the Commissioner for Information and Orientation in the state, Donald Ojogo, the late spokesperson of Afenifere gave all in his passion-filled struggle for a virile and peaceful Nigeria with fairness, justice, equity and freedom as his beacons.

