Yinka Odumakin: It’s a personal loss to Yoruba race-Makinde

Governor ‘Seyi Makinde of Oyo State has described the death of Yinka Odumakin, as a personal loss of a good brother and a great loss to the Yoruba race.

 

Makinde, who stated this in a release signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Taiwo Adisa, where he added that the news of Odumakin’s passage came as a rude shock and left him in a sad mood.

He commiserated with Dr. Joe-Okei Odumakin, wife of the late Afenifere chieftain, members of the pan-Yoruba socio-political group and the entire Yoruba nation.

He described the late Afenifere spokesman as a true Yoruba son, who embodied the ethos of Omoluabi, a dogged and true fighter of the Yoruba cause and an advocate of good governance.

 

The governor said Odumakin’s death has created a huge vacuum in Yorubaland and Nigeria.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

