Yinka Odumakin.: Kalu mourns

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of the prominent activist and spokesperson of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere.

Extolling the virtues of the strong advocate of democracy,

Kalu said that Odumakin contributed to the enthronement and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, adding that he will be remembered for his worthy legacies.

The former Governor, while conveying his sincere condolences to wife of the deceased, Dr. Josephine Odumakin and the Afenifere group, called on the Odumakin family to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a life dedicated to the service of mankind. In a condolence message,

Kalu said, “I received with shock, the painful news of the demise of spokesperson of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere and renowned activist, Dr. Yinka Odumakin.

