News Top Stories

Yinka Odumakin.: Kalu mourns

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu has expressed sadness over the passing of the prominent activist and spokesperson of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere.

 

Extolling the virtues of the strong advocate of democracy,

 

Kalu said that Odumakin contributed to the enthronement and sustenance of democracy in Nigeria, adding that he will be remembered for his worthy legacies.

 

The former Governor, while conveying his sincere condolences to wife of the deceased, Dr. Josephine Odumakin and the Afenifere group, called on the Odumakin family to take solace in the fact that the deceased lived a life dedicated to the service of mankind. In a condolence message,

 

Kalu said, “I received with shock, the painful news of the demise of spokesperson of Yoruba socio-cultural group, Afenifere and renowned activist, Dr. Yinka Odumakin.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

COVID-19: Buhari to Nigerians in Diaspora: Participate in post COVID-19 economic recovery

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

…says remittances hit $25 billion   President Muhammadu Buhari has urged Nigerians in the Diaspora to actively participate in the country’s Post-COVID-19 economic recovery efforts.   In a video message to commemorate this year’s Diaspora Day, observed on July 25 of every year, President Buhari appealed to his compatriots, whose home remittances exceeded $25 billion […]
News

Lagos to offer free legal services to inmates

Posted on Author Muritala Ayinla

Lagos State Government has assured inmates in correctional centres of free legal representation during hearings of cases in the courts with a view to decongesting the prison and fast tracking justice system.   Director and Directorate of Citizens Rights, Mrs. Oluwatoyin Odusanya gave the assurance during her quarterly visit to Lagos Correctional Centers, Ikoyi on […]
Top Stories

JUST IN: FG orders DisCos to suspend electricity tariff hike

Posted on Author Reporter

    The Federal Government has ordered the Electricity Distribution Companies in the country to suspend the recent hike in tariff. The Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC) issued the order on Tuesday night. This followed an agreement reached by the Federal Government and Organised Labour for the suspension of the hike in tariff for 14 […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica