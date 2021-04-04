Yinka Odumakin: Nigeria has lost a patriot, says gov Ortom

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase said the death of Mr. Odumakin is the end of an illustrious career marked by objectivity and patriotism.

He said Odumakin was a voice of reason and a respected human rights activist whose contributions during the days of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), leading to the country’s return to civil rule in 1999 will always be remembered.

Governor Ortom recalled in particular, the dogged stand of Odumakin against herdsmen attacks on innocent people in Benue State and other parts of the country when he fearlessly spoke the truth to power calling for justice and insisting that all Nigerians should be treated as citizens with equal rights and privileges

Like this: Like Loading...