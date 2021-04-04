News Top Stories

Yinka Odumakin: Nigeria has lost a patriot, says gov Ortom

Posted on Author  Cephas Iorhemen MAKURDI Comment(0)

Benue State Governor, Samuel Ortom in a statement by his Chief Press Secretary Mr. Terver Akase said the death of Mr. Odumakin is the end of an illustrious career marked by objectivity and patriotism.

He said Odumakin was a voice of reason and a respected human rights activist whose contributions during the days of National Democratic Coalition (NADECO), leading to the country’s return to civil rule in 1999 will always be remembered.

 

Governor Ortom recalled in particular, the dogged stand of Odumakin against herdsmen attacks on innocent people in Benue State and other parts of the country when he fearlessly spoke the truth to power calling for justice and insisting that all Nigerians should be treated as citizens with equal rights and privileges

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Traders dare governor, lock up markets, shops in protest

Posted on Author Clement James Calabar.

  M arket men and women in all major markets and lock-up shops in Calabar, Cross River State capital, yesterday shunned the threat by the state government by locking up their shops and market stalls to protest what they described as the spate of incessant kidnappings in the state.     The traders had last […]
News Top Stories

NIMET, NCAT get new heads

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

The Federal Government yesterday effected changes in the leadership of two organisations in the aviation industry as President Muhammadu Buhari approved the appointment of Prof. Bako Mansur Matazu as the new Director-General, Nigeria Meteorological Agency (NIMET).   Following this development, Matazu will replace Prof. Sani Abubakar Mashi. Matazu, who holds a PhD in Geography (Applied […]
News Top Stories

FG: NPAN delaying govt’s support for newspapers

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of Information and Culture, Alhaji Lai Mohammed, has said that the Newspapers Proprietors Association of Nigeria (NPAN) has been delaying the delivery of government’s COVID-19 palliatives to newspapers in the country.   Speaking with newsmen after a meeting with President Muhammadu Buhari yesterday at the Presidential Villa, the minister said the government was ever […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica