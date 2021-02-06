Yinka Odumakin on Fulani herdsmen

For Afenifere, its spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, said: “With the way Fulani herdsmen are behaving, they are inviting war, restructuring is insignificant to them. It takes two to tango, they and their sponsors are not looking for peace. “It is only those who are looking for peace that can be talking about restructuring. The Fulanis want to destroy Nigerians and everything that is inside, they don’t want restructuring. “Well, if Governor Ganduje of Kano State said they should not bring cows to the South West, it is even the way to go. They have been bringing cows to us and we buy from them. They are pure murderers, they are not there for any peace. We have our own protein, so they can stop bringing cows down here.”
Related Articles
Fuel price, electricity tariff’s increment’ll worsen hardship –PDP
The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) has described the fresh increase in the price of fuel to N151 per litre and electricity tariff to N66 per kwh under the All Progressives Congress (APC) and its government, as callous and cruel. PDP, in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Kola Ologbondiyan, demand an immediate reversal of […]
Insecurity: Lagos Assembly reiterates support for state police
Lagos State House of Assembly has reiterated its call for State Police, stating that the recently constituted community policing would not serve similar purpose as state policing. However, the House urged President Muham madu Buhari and the National Assembly to come up with a constitution that would enshrine state police. The motion to this effect […]
Igini: We won’t be distracted, says INEC
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) said it would not be distracted by the allegation against Akwa Ibom State Resident Electoral Commissioners (REC), Mike Igini, by the All Progressives Congress (APC). INEC Chairman, Prof. Mahmood Yakubu, who spoke at the swearing-in of a newly appointed REC, Dr. Tella Adeniran Rahman, said such accusations often arise […]
