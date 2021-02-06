News

Yinka Odumakin on Fulani herdsmen

Posted on

For Afenifere, its spokesman, Yinka Odumakin, said: “With the way Fulani herdsmen are behaving, they are inviting war, restructuring is insignificant to them. It takes two to tango, they and their sponsors are not looking for peace. “It is only those who are looking for peace that can be talking about restructuring. The Fulanis want to destroy Nigerians and everything that is inside, they don’t want restructuring. “Well, if Governor Ganduje of Kano State said they should not bring cows to the South West, it is even the way to go. They have been bringing cows to us and we buy from them. They are pure murderers, they are not there for any peace. We have our own protein, so they can stop bringing cows down here.”

Our Reporters

