YINKA QUADRI: Story not money more impor tant for me in taking roles

Still active in the movie industry despite been a member for over four decades, Alhaji Akanni Yinka Quadri has paid his due and remains one of the most relevant veterans in the game. Yinka debuted as an actor in 1977 and has featured in over 100 movies. In this interview with MUTIAT LAWORE, Quadri spoke about recent health scheme floated by the Lagos state government, acting career, advice to newbies in the industry among others. Excerpts:

The Lagos State government recently unveiled health scheme plan for filmmakers, what is view about it?

I feel so elated about the latest development by Lagos State government. The health insurance scheme for actors is an admirable giant stride. I feel so elated about the latest development by Lagos state government. It is unfortunate that Nigerian actors having worked for years, cannot afford their medical bills when they fall ill. Our members will no longer resort to public begging for their medical needs. Each and every actor or actress in Nigeria henceforth will enjoy a comprehensive healthcare. Actors and actresses deserve the best and I applaud His Excellency Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu for his effort to leave no stone unturned in making this a reality. The scheme is specially categorised for professionals in the film business and those who have shaped society with their craft.

Do you think the scheme is coming at the right them for filmmakers?

The scheme is coming at the right time. Health scheme for thespians has been of serious concern to us. The practice of soliciting funds for medical emergencies among our members will be minimised. The boards of trustees for filmmakers, stakeholders and other executive have discussed this paramount issue. I appreciate the resourcefulness of Lagos State tate government for this giant stride.

How did the journey into movies start for you?

I got into the make-believe world precisely in 1977 because of my passion for the craft. I started with Fatai Alabi popularly known as Adekanbi currently based in London, Apostle Biodun Majekodunmi, popularly known as Baba Kekere, he is in the U.S. now and late Mustapha Majelu, we were all friends, we gathered ourselves together to start theatre. I talked about the way I like people like Ade Love, who happened to have been my mentor. Each time I watched him on screen, he always motivated me. Fatai Alabi also shared his intentions, same applies to Abiodun and that was how we decided to form a theatre group in 1977, at no 63 Moshalashi Street Obalende. For one year, we didn’t have any leader, we just started the group, later we were introduced to late Taiwo Olayinka popularly known as Agbodorogun, we were told that he had acted before under Sir James, who was a floor Manager in NTA 10, so we were advised to call him to come and lead us, and he agreed to be our leader and he changed the name of the group to “Isale Oro Theatre Group”. He trained us for two years; he taught us how to compose songs, drama and stage performance. In December 1980 precisely, he left us, he decided to form his own group and that was how we started our journey. In 1981, we applied democracy, we voted between me and Fatai Alabi, who was going to be our next leader. It was Taiwo Olayinka that gave us Isale Oro Theatre Group and he went with the name, when he left so we didn’t have a choice than to change our name again, and that was how we became known as “Adetutu Theatre Organisation.” Fatai Alabi led us for the first three years from 1981 to 1984. At the next election, I became the leader of the group. As at that time we already moved to Onikan, where Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture was located, during the period of Uncle Gbenga Shonuga, so we had the opportunity to also join, and we were doing it together. In 1986, Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture had opportunity to take troupes to America to St. Francisco, then they were doing a production called “Oro”. 80% percent of my group members also belonged to Lagos State Council for Arts and Culture and it was the same time, we were given a programme at LTV 8.

Your acting debut was in 1977,what has changed since then about your personality?

The exercise of the acting profession makes us observe people, understand their behaviors, and reproduce them. I will say that my admirable personality hasn’t changed after over four decades as an actor.

Were your parents not skeptical when you hinted them on your chosen field?

My father was a very successful and rich businessman; you can ask anybody In Lagos. “I was working for my father before I joined the industry. Then, it was difficult for me to tell anyone I was involved in ‘theatre’. I was doing it without anyone’s knowledge. He cherished me so much because of my efforts in his business. I joined theatre willingly without the knowledge of my parents. His wish was that I continue doing his business. He was indeed skeptical about my choice of career. I became a famous actor today through the grace of God. The rest they say is history.

Back in the days, people joined theatre for the passion and not for money; do you think people can choose their passion as against money?

It is pertinent to note that there is lack of passion in young people who want to join the industry. They are motivated by the glitz and glamour. Back in the days we were acting for the passion and when one does it for the passion, one dedicates hundred per cent of one’s efforts to it. But today, people see the likes of Funke Akindele, Faithia Williams and Iyabo Ojo and decide they want to join the industry because of the fame. The passion is missing and that is why the real sense of belonging is not there.

In terms of content, do you think movies nowadays can compete with the oldies?

Movies of nowadays have better quality than before. However, when it comes to storylines, you cannot compare the ones of these days to those of the past. And that is the aspect I want us to look into.

You drove your first car in 1982; what was the experience like for you?

Yes I drove my first car in 1982; I tell people since then I have never been without a car, not even for one month. It could be a small or big car. It is the grace of God and my hard work.

You have interpreted so many roles; which role do you find more comfortable acting?

I am a dynamic actor and not the stereotyped one. I will say I am comfortable with any role given me to interpret. I don’t discriminate in acting. I don’t reject roles.

Don’t you feel stereotyped acting fatherly and religious roles oftentimes?

I disagree. As a dynamic actor which Yinka Quadri is renowned for, I play all roles. Once I read my script the next thing is to do my best in interpreting.

What attracts you to a script majorly?

The passion to act comes from my heart. What really attracts me to a script is when the story itself is very unique before I now look at the character and later the money. For me, the story must be very good and the character must be challenging.

What is your advice to those who just want to turn celebrity overnight?

Aspiring actors and actresses shouldn’t expect to be overnight celebrities. Even those people who become household names have usually hustled for hours and hours behind the scenes. Be prepared, focus and persevere. You need to trust your instincts and stay true to yourself. Don’t let anyone else sway you away from doing what you believe in.

Is there any project you are working on at the moment?

Of course yes. I am working on a powerful movie project. It’s not a You- Tube movie. A Netflix collaboration standard job.

