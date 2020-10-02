Yinka Rythmz: I’m delighted at keeping father’s legacy

Yinka Rythmz also known as the Apase of West Coast is releasing a Multi-million video project for his latest album “More than somebody” which he believed will make waves worldwide. The musician who is also a Pharmacist currently resides in Las Vegas admitted to releasing some singles in the past but believes the current project would make waves around the world. Yinka Rythmz stated that he has been exposed to a lot of things and now that he was older he is wiser, “I’ve experienced more than usual perspectives of life.

You know there are ways and how things are being implemented on how to carry people along. Most of my fans always ask me on how I balance my career, my business, my music, my family and my personal space.

So, with this project I want to carry my fans along with me on a journey. I want them all to experience how my songs are produced, directed, what motivates me, learn a little bit about my history, incorporate my father’s legacy, my personal lifestyle, and things I go through on a day to day basis.” He stated that the album meant so much to him as 98 percent of his album was produced in the United States.

“I am now able to use legends and evergreen artists residing back home in Nigeria. People who have a direct connection with my background and my late father were incorporated into this project. I have had the privilege to work with great minds in the entertainment industry, people that have paved the way for me.” “I want to use the avenue to reveal that to my fans and to our present generation. I want to merge the past with the future.

This project also gave me a chance to experience the rich culture of this industry. This project allows me to showcase my story in order to encourage, teach and motivate those coming behind. I can say that in the end I wanted to do something unique and different than the norm hence the title, “More Than Somebody”” “I was born by late Alh. Rasheed Adio 2nd Barrister in Agege a.k.a Mr. Somebody which automatically made me Omo Somebody, life was a constant flux of gaining my own identity while trying to fit into my father’s shoes, which is still too big to fit in. Omo Somebody was tested with a lot of responsibilities and challenges of life which now made me Mr. Somebody.

Through the journey of life, there are many things I have had to overcome which made me realize that I’m not just a regular person. Issues of discrimination, low self esteem, intimidation, self consciousness and equality injustice that is widely tormenting people.” Yinka Rythmz is always quick to acknowledge his fans as he says, “my fans has been very supportive and dedicated to my craft all these years.

I just want them to take time to enjoy this album just as much as I was so happy and excited to make it. I want them to spread the word out to the World that they are “MORE THAN SOMEBODY” regardless of what life is throwing at them…I love you all and I can’t wait for you all to experience my album in a movie.”

