Yinka Shonibare showcases collection of works to launch new cultural centre in Nigeria

Founder of Guest Artists Space (G.A.S.) Foundation, Yinka Shonibare, recently unveiled two masterpiece buildings that will serve as a new cultural centre to boost African contemporary art, design, architecture, agriculture and ecology. At Oniru, Lekki, Lagos where the first G.A.S. building is located, there was an exhibition featuring a selection of works acquired by Shonibare over the last 20 years on display in the gallery, resident rooms, and the common areas of the G.A.S Foundation in Lagos. According to Shonibare, Guest Artists Space is a non-profit dedicated to facilitating cultural exchange through tailored residencies, public programmes and exhibition opportunities primarily for creative practitioners from Africa and its Diaspora.

“The art world needs to evolve, there is a rich vein of talent out there, but we might lose them if the status quo of the last thirty years remains. We are working with the local community, whilst opening doors for the next generation, equipping them to thrive not just survive,” Shonibare said. Some of the team players of the G.A.S Foundation stated that the centre is set to offer exciting opportunities for those working in the fields of contemporary art, design, architecture, agriculture and ecology by giving space and resources to research, experiment, share, educate and develop work.

Last month saw the completion of over 24 months of complex building work across the Foundation’s two sites in Nigeria. The moments were celebrated in a series of vibrant yet intimate events with cultural stakeholders, all hosted by Shonibare. This installation of photographs, sculptures, paintings, works on paper, and mixed media collage curated by Temitayo Ogunbiyi encourages people to navigate the space of G.A.S. Foundation while considering contemporary art in conversation with works from Nigerian modernism and antiquity.

The second building designed by Papa Omotayo of MOE+ with interior design by Temitayo Shonibare sits on the lush 54 acres Ecology Green Farm in Ijebu that produces crops ranging from cassava and cashew to peppers and maize. It will also provide a residency space for artists, scientists, agriculturists, and researchers and was created with sustainable infrastructure and food security for the local community in mind. The building has stayed true to the farm’s guiding ‘sustainability first’ ethos by only using local materials for construction; they include 40,000 bricks made from soil dug up for the foundations.

The site has an exciting future ahead with construction on four workshop buildings dedicated to craft practices including weaving and ceramics, commencing this spring. The first G.A.S. building located in Oniru, Lagos is a modern, brutalist inspired structure that wraps around a central courtyard. Designed by Ghanaian – British Architect, Elsie Owusu, in collaboration with Lagos – based Nigerian Architect, Nihinlola Shonibare, of NS Design Consult, who were additionally commissioned to execute the interior design concept and delivery, it intends to support international cultural exchange establishing connections between Africa’s art markets and the international art community. The space is equipped with live/work units and an adaptable multi-use project and gallery space.

