News

YLF Backs Akeredolu

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on YLF Backs Akeredolu

The Yoruba Leaders’ Forum has condemned the reaction of the Presidency to the ultimatum issued by the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to herdsmen to vacate all forests as their actions pose a threat to security of lives and property in the state.

The conveyner of the YLF, Barr George Olufemi Ogunjimi, in a release, said governors, especially those of the South West states, cannot afford to just sit by and watch their people being raped, killed, kidnapped and their cash crops destroyed by herdsmen while they watch helplessly.

“Security matters have reached a point in the Southwest that governors have to be proactive in tackling it as the Federal Government looks helpless in combating crime and criminality.

“It is strange that the same government that Is unable to face insecurity headlong is the one berating governors for fighting the war which the FG finds difficult to win.

“We want to make it clear that the YLF supports any action of our governors that will secure lives and property in the Southwest as the region will no longer tolerate criminals, bandits or any undesirable element hiding ethnic coloration.”

The YLF asks: “What is the duty of governors if they cannot protect the lives and property in their domain?”

The group also appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to, as matter of urgency, call for Sovereign National Conference to address the constant imbroglio between Fulani nationals and other ethnic nationalities bordering the space of Nigeria in order to put an end to the senseless waste of precious lives and properties.

“We demand for total restructuring of the country in accordance to true federalism as being observed in other climes.

“We again demand for a true representation of the constituting nationalities in the security architecture of the country and well balanced federal executive council.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Edo guber: INEC publishes final list of candidates

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze and Cajetan Mmuta

Accepts AA, ADC, LP substitutions   The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has published the final list of candidates for the September 19 Edo governorship election.   The Commission also accepted the substitutions made by the Action Alliance (AA), African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Labour Party (LP).   The three parties had substituted their candidates […]
News

INEC expresses worry over preelection litigation in Edo, Ondo

Posted on Author Onyekachi Eze

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has raised the alarm over spate of preelection litigation in some of the political parties preparing to field candidates in the forthcoming Edo and Ondo governorship elections. The two leading political parties, the All Progressives Congress (APC) and the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) have been locked in pre-election litigation […]
News

NLC issues ultimatum, set to ground Air Peace, Bristow over sack of 170 workers

Posted on Author Reporter

*Airlines’ actions wicked, callous – Waba   Wole Shadare   Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) has condemned and rejected the recent sack of 69 pilots by Air Peace, 100 pilots by Bristow Helicopters and the National Union of Air Transport Employees (NUATE) executives working with Turkish Air. A statement made available to New Telegraph and signed […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica