YLF Backs Akeredolu

The Yoruba Leaders’ Forum has condemned the reaction of the Presidency to the ultimatum issued by the Ondo State governor, Rotimi Akeredolu (SAN) to herdsmen to vacate all forests as their actions pose a threat to security of lives and property in the state.

The conveyner of the YLF, Barr George Olufemi Ogunjimi, in a release, said governors, especially those of the South West states, cannot afford to just sit by and watch their people being raped, killed, kidnapped and their cash crops destroyed by herdsmen while they watch helplessly.

“Security matters have reached a point in the Southwest that governors have to be proactive in tackling it as the Federal Government looks helpless in combating crime and criminality.

“It is strange that the same government that Is unable to face insecurity headlong is the one berating governors for fighting the war which the FG finds difficult to win.

“We want to make it clear that the YLF supports any action of our governors that will secure lives and property in the Southwest as the region will no longer tolerate criminals, bandits or any undesirable element hiding ethnic coloration.”

The YLF asks: “What is the duty of governors if they cannot protect the lives and property in their domain?”

The group also appealed to the Federal Government of Nigeria to, as matter of urgency, call for Sovereign National Conference to address the constant imbroglio between Fulani nationals and other ethnic nationalities bordering the space of Nigeria in order to put an end to the senseless waste of precious lives and properties.

“We demand for total restructuring of the country in accordance to true federalism as being observed in other climes.

“We again demand for a true representation of the constituting nationalities in the security architecture of the country and well balanced federal executive council.

