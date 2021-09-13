News

YLF to FG: Respect constitution on VAT collection

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The Yoruba Leaders’ Forum has thrown it’s weight behind the decision of Rivers and Lagos state governments to collect and manage the Value Added Tax in their respective states, saying that, that is the position of the law; it is what the constitution says.

Speaking through its coordinator, Barr. George Olufemi Ogunjimi, YLF cautioned the Federal Government against usurping the functions of states through the collection of VAT.

Lagos State, through it’s House of Assembly had followed suit when a bill empowering the state to collect VAT passed first and second reading at the House.

The group marvelled at the injustice the figures presented by Gov. Nyesom Wike that Rivers generated N15bn VAT in June 2021, but got only N4.7bn as allocation; Lagos, which generated over N46bn VAT in the same month got just over N9bn, while Kano, which generated N2.8bn VAT also got N2.8bn as allocation.

“If that statement is true, then the Federal Government is truly promoting laziness in some states as they would not be encouraged to grow their economies.

“The Nigerian Constitution gives states the right to collect Value Added Tax in their territories. It is not under the exclusive legislative list. So the Federal Government, through the FIRS, should desist from usurping the functions of states. President Muhammadu Buhari swore to defend the constitution, he should not go against the letters of the constitution he swore to defend”, the group said.

Gov. Wike, while accusing the Federal Government of taking over states’ roles, had declared at a stakeholders’ meeting that includes representatives of oil companies and business owners in Port Harcourt that the Rivers State government, from September 2021 will stop the Federal Government from collecting VAT from the oil-rich state.

He was reported to have said at the meeting that Rivers State money is meant for the state’s development and not “for Abuja people.”

“You can’t destroy beer in your state in the name of Sharia, yet share from VAT on beer from other states. It is hypocrisy.

“You cannot contribute humongous numbers during elections that can’t translate to tax earnings for your state. If they can vote, they should be able to work and pay tax,” Gov Wike was quoted as saying.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Reps allege plot of massive attack on southern Kaduna after sallah

Posted on Author Philip Nyam,

…Urge security to stop killings Members of the House of Representatives from Kaduna State have raised the alarm over plots of massive and coordinated attacks on the people and communities in southern Kaduna by bandits after the Id el Kabir festivities. The caucus consequently urged security agencies to rise to the occasion and ensure the […]
News

Edo to transporters: Don’t pick passengers without face masks

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As part of measures to contain the spread of the second wave of coronavirus (COVID-19) in the state, the Edo State Government has directed commercial drivers operating in the state, and especially members of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) not to pick passengers who do not wear face masks. The directive was […]
News Top Stories

MDAs’ remittance: FG targets erring CEOs with new law

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa

Senate to conduct public hearing on amendment Process to end impunity To address recurring problem associated with under-declaration of revenue surplus paid into consolidated rev-enue fund account by revenue generating agencies (MDAs), the Federal Government has deliberately inserted stringent penalties against erring chief executive officers in the pending amendment to the Fiscal Responsibility Commission Act […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica